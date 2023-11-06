Liverpool ace hints at transfer to one specific club, as teammates attempt to engineer a move

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate left the door ajar to joining one specific club in the future, while it’s emerged several teammates have attempted to engineer his transfer.

Konate, 24, is now entrenched in Jurgen Klopp’s strongest starting eleven. Joel Matip kept Konate at bay in his maiden season in 2021/22, though it’s been Konate who’s generally been selected as partner to Virgil van Dijk since.

The France international is a dominant performer on his day and the £36m paid to RB Leipzig already looks a snip.

With Van Dijk 32 years of age, Konate will become Liverpool’s leader at the back in the coming years.

However, according to the player himself, a transfer to the one club capable of luring him away from Anfield cannot be discounted.

In an interview with French television station Canal+, Konate refused to rule out a move to his homeland with French giant PSG.

Konate was born and raised in Paris and PSG have shown a willingness to invest heavily in French stars of late.

Indeed, in the last summer window alone, PSG signed Hugo Ekitike, Lucas Hernandez, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani.

Midfield phenom Warren Zaire-Emery has been given a chance to shine despite being just 17 years of age, while Kylian Mbappe remains the go-to man up front.

A return to France and Paris in particular seemingly holds appeal for Konate.

What’s more, according to the Liverpool Echo, several of Konate’s teammates for France – Lucas Hernandez, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe – have cheekily asked the defender about ditching Liverpool for PSG.

READ MORE: The 10 highest paid players in the Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo above Neymar, former Liverpool duo joint-fifth

Konate to PSG? Liverpool need not worry just yet

“To say no would be to lie,” replied Konate when asked about the possibility of ever signing for PSG (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“PSG has made sure to recruit players who get along well and who play in the French team together.

“And even for the people and the Parisian fans, it makes them happy, it’s what they had been waiting for for years, to have Parisians or at least French players in the team.”

When probed on his French teammates attempting to engineer a move, Konate replied: “I am not going to answer this question in relation to what they do!”

Konate is under contract with Liverpool until 2026. As such, the Reds are in a strong bargaining position in the event PSG were to thunder in with a bid that could turn the defender’s head.

DON’T MISS: Carragher names the two signings Liverpool need if Klopp is to beat Man City to Premier League glory