Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has turned down the chance to reunite with Sadio Mane at Al-Nassr, with the Saudi side now gunning for a former Arsenal man, according to reports.

Alisson, 31, is widely regarded as being among the world’s best goalkeepers and many will stake a claim to the Brazilian being top of the pile. Alisson has been everything Liverpool could’ve hoped for and more since his £66.8m arrival from Roma back in 2018.

The stopper is contracted to Liverpool until 2027, though speculation he could follow Jurgen Klopp out of Anfield has swirled.

The Saudi Pro League have earmarked both Alisson and fellow Brazilian Ederson for blockbuster transfers to the middle east this summer.

Losing Alisson would be a bitter pill to swallow for Slot, not least because No 2 Caoimhin Kelleher seeks to leave.

Kelleher wants to become a regular starter and given the presence of Alisson, that cannot happen at Liverpool.

Losing both players in the same window would force the Reds into making two new signings between the sticks. But given Alisson is arguably the best goalkeeper in the game right now, any new arrival would represent a downgrade.

Thankfully, for Liverpool and Slot, the Reds need not worry about Alisson being lured to Saudi Arabia.

Alisson rejects colossal Saudi offer

Football Insider state Al-Nassr – the club Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo play for – put a ‘massive’ offer to Alisson and his camp.

However, Alisson is understood to have rejected the lucrative terms and instead wishes to remain at Liverpool for the foreseeable future.

With that avenue closed, Al-Nassr quickly turned their attention to landing former Arsenal man and current Juventus goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny.

A two-year contract was offered to the 34-year-old Poland international and per Fabrizio Romano, club-to-club talks quickly advanced. Juventus were in line to receive €5m through the deal.

However, a subsequent update from Romano revealed the move has his turbulence, with ‘problems between [the] clubs’ putting the move on stand-by.

Nonetheless, Szczesny’s future will be of no concern to Liverpool who will be over the moon at retaining their world class keeper.

