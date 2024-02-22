Liverpool adjust plans, with World Cup-winning coach lined up to replace Klopp after Alonso reveal

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on World Cup-winning coach Hansi Flick, as they are ‘prepared to adjust’ their plans given Xabi Alonso is a top target for Bayern Munich.

The Reds seemed to have had their gaze firmly fixed on Alonso to take over from Jurgen Klopp for a while. The German manager announced recently that he’ll be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, and Alonso seems to tick a lot of boxes.

He has a good connection with the fans given he used to play at Anfield – and has won the Champions League with Liverpool – and he’s currently thriving in the Bundesliga, with his Bayer Leverkusen side eight points clear of serial winners Bayern Munich.

He’s the firm favourite for the Liverpool job, but Bayern themselves are giving the Reds competition at the moment.

Indeed, clearly not happy that Alonso is making them look bad – he could ensure they don’t win the title for the first time in 12 years – they want to stop him from doing so by making him their next manager.

That fully came to light after news broke that current boss Thomas Tuchel will be leaving at the end of the season.

It was also reported that Alonso is “more willing” to join Bayern than Liverpool.

However, that has since been quashed by a Sky Germany report, which states the Bundesliga outfit are actually third on Alonso’s list, with the Reds top and Real Madrid second.

Liverpool set sights on Flick

In any case, a Fichajes report has reiterated that Bayern have identified Alonso as their ‘absolute priority’ for next season.

And given that’s the case, Liverpool are ‘prepared to adjust their plans’ for their own manager role.

Rather than just focussing on Alonso, as the coverage might suggest they are, they have their sights on former Germany coach Flick.

Indeed, it’s said he ‘could be considered as a secondary option’ seemingly if Alonso either goes to Bayern or stays in his current role.

Flick is an elite choice

Flick seems one of the best choices currently available – he’s been without a job since he last managed Germany in September 2023.

He has won the Bundesliga twice, as well as coaching Bayern Munich to Champions League glory in 2019/20.

On top of that, he was on the coaching staff of the German national team when they won the World Cup in 2014.

Indeed, Flick was assistant to Joachim Low, before he got his own crack at the top job a few years down the line.

His experience is not to be sniffed at, and while Alonso is a coach clearly on the up, Flick has more years under his belt, and has the trophies to show he’s a very good manager.

If the Spaniard is not available, Flick would certainly not be a bad choice.

