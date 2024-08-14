Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, though there is a major complication in the club’s ideal transfer plan and the clock will begin ticking on the futures of two beloved Anfield stars if the Georgian joins.

Mamardashvili, 23, is widely regarded as not only one of the premier goalkeepers in LaLiga, but also one of the world’s best. The 23-year-old dazzled for Georgia at Euro 2024 and has emerged as a genuine contender to become Liverpool’s first signing of the Arne Slot era.

Liverpool’s interest and admiration of Mamardashvili precedes Slot’s arrival at the club. However, the Reds are prepared to pull the trigger now to get their ducks in a row in the goalkeeping position.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have struck an agreement on personal terms with Mamardashvili.

Talks between Liverpool and Valencia are now underway, with several top sources providing encouraging updates from a Liverpool perspective.

Firstly, via his YouTube channel, Romano claimed Valencia would be willing to cash in if a bid of €30m/£25.8m plus significant add-ons is tabled.

The Times’ Paul Joyce claimed Liverpool believe a deal totalling €35m/£30m would represent excellent value.

As such, if Liverpool were to table a bid in the region of €30m plus €5m-€10m in add-ons, for example, Romano and Joyce’s updates suggest a deal would be done.

Liverpool/Valencia/Bournemouth masterplan revealed

Liverpool’s ideal transfer plan is Mamardashvili signs, spends one or possibly two years out on loan, then replaces Alisson Becker when the time is right.

Liverpool’s hope is to mirror Chelsea’s approach to Thibaut Courtois and Petr Cech over a decade ago.

Chelsea signed Thibaut Courtois from Genk in 2011 despite having one of the world’s best in Petr Cech between the sticks.

Courtois was subsequently loaned out to Atletico Madrid for three successive seasons. After honing his craft in Spain, Courtois was recalled by Chelsea ahead of the 2014/15 season and took Cech’s place at a time when the ageing Czech legend was on the decline.

Mamardashvili is open to that course of action and being farmed out on loan upon signing with Liverpool. However, there is a wrinkle in the ointment.

Romano revealed Bournemouth are showing concrete interest in injecting themselves into Liverpool’s plan by taking Mamardashvili on loan.

Such a move would work wonders for Liverpool given Mamardashvili would gain Premier League experience during the spell.

However, Premier League rules stipulate a player joining an EPL side cannot then join another EPL club in the same window.

In other words, if Liverpool were to sign and register Mamardashvili in the current summer window, the keeper would not be allowed to join Bournemouth on loan until the January window.

Joyce suggested a workaround could be Mamardashvili returns to Valencia on loan for the 2024/25 season, though there are murmurings in Spain that the keeper would not want to re-join Valencia.

Instead, a follow-up from Romano shed light on how Liverpool would work around the restrictions.

Taking to X, Romano stated: ‘Liverpool potential plan for Giorgi Mamardashvili, already clear: he’d join Bournemouth for one season from Valencia.

‘Mamardashvili would only formally join Liverpool from 2025 after Bournemouth season.’

Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher ramifications

What is also becoming increasingly clear is Alisson’s long-term future at Anfield would come under a dark cloud if the Mamardashvili move crosses the line.

Alisson is arguably the world’s greatest goalkeeper at present and he will remain the guaranteed starter for the 2024/25 campaign at least.

However, the Brazilian ace will turn 32 in October and is contracted to 2027. Alisson has courted interest from the Saudi Pro League and if Mamardashvili were to sign, it’s entirely possible Alisson would then move to Saudi Arabia in 2025 or 2026.

Furthermore, the Athletic suggested Mamardashvili’s arrival would also start the clock on the future of Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland international has never let Liverpool down and is arguably the best back-up stopper in England.

However, Mamardashvili signing would be a clear indication that he and not Kelleher has been chosen to succeed Alisson as the starter when the time comes.

The Athletic stated: ‘Kelleher has not hidden the fact he wants to be a No 1 to further his development and career.

‘Liverpool value the 25-year-old highly and would expect a fee of at least £25m.’

Liverpool aren’t expected to sell Kelleher this summer unless an interested party spares no expense with a bid.

But like Alisson, Kelleher’s future beyond the 2024/25 season would be up in the air if Mamardashvili were waiting in the wings.

