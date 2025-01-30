Liverpool have moved to cancel one Stefan Bajcetic loan and send him on another, though Fabrizio Romano has revealed there is no deal in place to make the move permanent and with Arne Slot also revealing he has moved to block a second Reds midfielder departing on a temporary basis.

Bajcetic joined Liverpool in a move from Celta Vigo in December 2020, signing for a bargain fee of just £224,000 (€275,000, €282,000). And while his debut took a couple of years to arrive – coming in the 9-0 thumping of Bournemouth in August 2022 – it was not long before he became a frequent face in Jurgen Klopp’s matchday squads, going on to make 19 appearances that season.

However, with injuries stunting his progress and limiting the player to just three outings the following season, Liverpool took the sensible approach to let Bajcetic move out on loan over the summer, where he moved to Austria to hook up with Klopp’s former No.2 Pep Ljinders at RB Salzburg.

But while he made 19 appearances for the Austrian champions, including six outings in the Champions League, Bajcetic failed to settle and often found himself on the bench.

As a result, Romano has now revealed that his loan arrangement with Salzburg has now been terminated, with the young midfielder moving to sunnier climes with Las Palmas on a similar arrangement. The Gran Canaria-based side are currently 15th in LaLiga but have just a three-point buffer to the relegation places – and they will hope his signing will prove the spur to secure their safety.

Announcing the deal on his X page, Romano has revealed there is no option in place to make the deal permanent.

‘Stefan Bajcetic leaves RB Salzburg as loan has been broken and joins Las Palmas on a new loan deal from Liverpool. Bajcetic has already agreed to join Las Palmas with immediate effect,’ Romano wrote.

‘Documents being signed right now for Stefan Bajcetic to Las Palmas on loan deal from Liverpool. No buy option clause, back to LFC in June.’

Liverpool’s long-term plans for Bajcetic and McConnell

Contracted to 2027, Liverpool will hope the loan in LaLiga for the Vigo-born youngster can help the player rediscover his best form and return to the sort of form that he showcased during that breakthrough season at Anfield across the 2022/23 campaign.

As it stands, the Reds will welcome him back for pre-season training over the summer and he will be afforded a fresh chance then to try and impress Slot.

However, competition for places in the Reds midfield remains notoriously tough and breaking through into the side on a regular basis will be far from easy.

In the meantime, Bajcetic appears to have been overtaken in the pecking order by another young gun in James McConnell, who was handed a full debut for the Reds in Wednesday night’s Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven.

And even though the Reds were beaten 3-2 in a topsy-turvy game at the Philips Stadion, McConnell clearly impressed and now Slot has abandoned plans to send the No.53 out on loan over the second half of the season.

Explaining his thinking after the game, Slot praised the 20-year-old for making the most of his opportunity.

“There’s always a chance in life. And at the moment we have most of our players fit so we will have this discussion tomorrow I think between me and Richard (Hughes) about these players,” said the Dutchman.

“But there’s definitely one that will not go out on loan: James McConnell. I liked him a lot today. Maybe the end result today would be good for him to go and play but he is a player who hasn’t played a lot in the last six or seven months as he was injured for a while. He impressed me a lot today.

“He is competitive in the training sessions we had, he is always very competitive. I’m not surprised, but you always wonder how you will react at this level.

“James plays and is competitive. He definitely deserves credit for his performance today.”

