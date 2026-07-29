Matias Fernandez-Pardo has told Lille he wants to leave

Liverpool are on alert as a World Cup forward wants to leave his current club, with its president making clear whether an exit will be possible.

The Reds have spent a good portion of their summer planning for life after Mohamed Salah. That’s seen them register interest in a number of forwards, namely Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola.

Diomande, though, is joining Real Madrid, and while Liverpool are attempting to secure Barcola’s transfer, there’s other targets in sight.

They have been linked with Belgian forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, and per L’Equipe, they’re among a host of top clubs watching him, along with Arsenal, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

What will interest them is that the forward, who played for Belgium at the World Cup ‘wants to leave’ Lille, after eight goals and seven assists last season, playing either centrally or on the left or right-wings.

The Belgian is said to have been considering a move for over a year, and a recent change of agents has not changed his mind.

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Lille president reacts to Fernandez-Pardo desire

However, Lille’s president, Olivier Letang, is said to have spoken to both the player and his agent, and made it clear that he’s not going to be allowed to leave.

Indeed, the French club are said to want him to take up No.9 duties given an injury to Hamza Igamane, who’s not expected back until October.

Letang told L’Equipe: “The player is under contract until 2029, and his departure is not an issue. We are counting on him, he knows that, and we have been very clear with him.”

Liverpool are likely to continue their pursuit of Barcola, aware that one of their potential alternatives seems to be unavailable.

TEAMtalk is aware the Reds are prepared to go over and above the £125million they spent on Alexander Isak last summer to sign Barcola.

Paris Saint-Germain are demanding £145million and that is not a deterrent for the Premier League club, having made it abundantly clear to the French giants.

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