Liverpool are ‘all set’ to beat Newcastle and Tottenham in the race to sign Marc Guehi, with a report revealing the player’s preferred destination as a Crystal Palace exit looms.

The 24-year-old defender has been the subject of intense interest in the past two transfer windows, after Newcastle and Spurs saw bids rejected for him last summer and in January respectively.

Guehi has long been one of Palace’s standout performers and was deservedly awarded a place in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are ‘all set to beat Newcastle in the battle for Guehi’, which is expected to ignite in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Anfield is the ‘preferred destination’ for Guehi, who is open to taking on a new challenge away from Palace next season. Palace, for their part,

It’s suggested that Newcastle are ‘aware’ of Guehi’s preference and have cooled their interest for this reason, with Chelsea now considered Liverpool’s ‘main rivals’ in the transfer race.

However, there could be ‘late interest’ from Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City, who have all been ‘assessing’ a potential summer swoop for the centre-back.

Guehi tipped as Van Dijk successor as Liverpool have three targets in mind – sources

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs confirmed earlier this month that a new centre-back is a priority for Liverpool this summer.

Arne Slot is keen to bring in a new defender who can replace Virgil van Dijk in the long term, even if the Red’s captain puts pen to paper on a contract extension.

“I have no idea. I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. I have no idea at the moment,” Van Dijk said earlier this week on his contract situation.

“It is not on hold. Nothing on hold. There’s just … I keep saying the same thing. Listen, there are ten games to go, and that is my full focus.”

As we exclusively revealed, Liverpool have three centre-backs shortlisted ahead of the summer transfer window, although a final decision to move for one has not yet been made.

We can confirm that Guehi is one of the targets on Liverpool’s radar. Sources have made clear that it would take over £70m to lure him from Selhurst Park and it remains to be seen whether the Reds will go that high.

Shortlisted alongside Guehi are Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, who has a £50m release clause, and Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, who the Blues would be very reluctant to sell to a direct rival.

