Liverpool to allow underused star’s Fulham homecoming as Klopp is unhappy with his current role

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to allow Fabio Carvalho to go back to Fulham on loan, with Jurgen Klopp unhappy with the midfielder’s current spell at RB Leipzig.

Carvalho looked to be one of the most exciting midfielders in England when he broke through at Fulham. Indeed, 10 goals and eight assists in the Championship were fantastic returns for a youngster in his first season in senior football.

Unsurprisingly, he was quickly snapped up, with Liverpool dropping £7.7million on him after just the one campaign.

It was a sign of how much they rated Carvalho that he was not loaned back out, as might have been expected, but kept him in the Reds’ squad for the following season.

The midfielder played just 13 times in the Premier League, but scored twice.

In the summer window, Klopp decided it would be best for his development if he went out on loan – despite five midfielders walking out the door at Anfield – and sent him out to RB Leipzig.

But it was recently reported that Liverpool aren’t happy with his game-time in Germany, as Carvalho has played just 152 minutes in the league.

As such, they’re said to be ready to terminate his loan.

Liverpool prepare to grant Carvalho homecoming

If they are able to do so, with the Mirror reporting they are trying to at the moment, they could grant him a homecoming.

Indeed, the report states Carvalho is ‘open to a shock return’ to his former side Fulham.

And with Liverpool’s ideal course of action being sending the midfielder on loan again for the second-half of the season, they could allow him to go back to Craven Cottage.

It seems a perfect move for all parties: for Liverpool, they’d be getting their star top-flight experience; and Carvalho and Fulham would get to continue the relationship that blossomed when he was last there.

Leipzig won’t go down without a fight

However, Leipzig are remaining stubborn it seems.

Despite the fact it looks like Carvalho isn’t in their plans given he’s hardly played, the Mirror states they have ‘reaffirmed that the 21-year old is part of their plans for the remainder of the campaign.’

He did recently complete his first full 90 minutes, so perhaps they are going to start utilising the midfielder more.

If not, a move to Fulham could be on the cards, with the Cottagers also said to be interested in welcoming him back

At the moment, the ball remains in Leipzig’s court, though, and they don’t seem to be ready to budge yet.

