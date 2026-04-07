Liverpool have reportedly already had a meeting with the agents of a midfielder who looks like he could soon be playing for a Championship side, putting them ahead of rivals Manchester United.

The Reds are not having a good season and it’s reported there’ll be a fair bit of change at Anfield next season. Should Liverpool be beaten by holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals, the fifth-placed Premier League club will have nothing left to play for this term.

That won’t do for a club of their stature, and whether or not Arne Slot is at the helm next term – which is in doubt – there will be some players leaving and some more signed.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have ‘already had a meeting’ with the agents of Mateus Fernandes, from West Ham.

They are reported to have the most advanced interest and see the midfielder as a ‘serious option.’ Fernandes could be relegated with the Hammers this season, who are in the final relegation spot, with Tottenham a point above them – where it’s believed new boss Roberto De Zerbi is already having transformational impact.

It’s reported West Ham are resigned to the fact they might lose Fernandes – after three league goals and three assists this season – if ‘good enough offers’ are lodged this summer, whether or not they remain in the Premier League.

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Liverpool ahead of Man Utd

Liverpool seem to have got their noses ahead of Manchester United, who it was recently reported could become a target for the Red Devils.

With Bruno Fernandes aware he won’t be at United forever – though he could pen a new deal – he’s reportedly going to ‘recommend’ his 21-year-old namesake to the club as his successor.

It is widely reported that the Red Devils could look to sign two midfielders in the summer, and among their options are Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Sandro Tonali and Carlos Baleba.

But each will cost a pretty penny and it’s suggested the ‘secondary signing’ to be added to the United engine room could be a cheaper one.

West Ham’s Fernandes seemingly fits the bill and it’s said he’s therefore being ‘considered’ by club chiefs.

But for now, with Liverpool having made genuine motions towards the transfer already, it is them who are in the lead for the Portugal international.

Liverpool round-up: Alonso ready to return

Sources have told TEAMtalk that former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is ready for a return to management, amid strong links with the Reds job, and there is mutual interest between the two parties.

We are also aware that Slot’s position in the Anfield dugout is under review.

But Liverpool legend John Barnes is not sure Alonso is the right man to take the club forwards if the current boss makes way.

He has said: “But did he not fail at Real Madrid? Was he actually a successful manager? Of course, don’t get me wrong, I think Xabi is great and he did a good job. But he got sacked by Real Madrid for failure, didn’t he? That’s why they got rid of him.”