Liverpool among growing list of clubs ready to take plunge on £40m-plus Brazilian sensation

Liverpool continue to be linked with some of the top young talent in Brazil and TEAMtalk understands they have their eyes firmly on a Palmeiras wonderkid.

Brazil is back to producing some of the most exciting talent in football and has seen a number of its young stars depart for Europe in recent months. Indeed, talents such as Estevao and Endrick have both secured moves to Chelsea and Real Madrid respectively.

There is one more name who is also generating huge interest and that is 18-year-old Luis Guilherme, who has been highly impressive for Palmeiras.

He has serious interest from around Europe and multiple EPL teams have been tracking him, with Liverpool one of the sides most impressed.

Sources suggest the Reds have been watching his progress carefully and there is a mutual appreciation from both sides. However, there is major competition and it will likely take one club to move before others come to the table.

Sources say at least six Premier League sides have sent scouts to watch him over the past year and the chances of him moving this summer are high.

As for Guilherme himself, he would like to move to one of the biggest clubs as he believes he can play at the top of world football.

Guilherme will not come cheap

It will cost more than £40million to move him from Brazil but that is less than his teammates have gone for in recent weeks.

There is a belief that he is currently underrated and holds more potential than the likes of Estevao to have a long career at the top.

There is a high chance that he moves to a Champions League side this summer, with Porto, Benfica and Inter Milan also interested in his services.

Palmeiras do not want to lose another top talent this summer but their model is producing top talent and selling on for high value. Due to the lack of finance in Brazil, it’s very important for the top sides to keep selling.

The next weeks are key and his agents have been in England multiple times so far in a bid to try and convince clubs to begin negotiations and sign him up.