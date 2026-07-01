Liverpool announce £60m signing as Virgil van Dijk nears shock exit

Liverpool have officially confirmed the arrival of Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, while a stunning report claims Virgil van Dijk is ‘very close’ to joining Galatasaray.

Liverpool pre-agreed Jacquet’s arrival back in early-February, with the talented French centre-half due to link up with his new teammates at Anfield in the summer.

That time has now come, with the Reds officially confirming on Wednesday morning that 20-year-old Jacquet has put pen to paper and completed his transfer.

A club statement read: ‘Liverpool have completed the signing of defender Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais on a long-term contract, subject to international clearance.

‘The Reds agreed a deal to bring the Frenchman to the club earlier this year and the transfer is set to be ratified in the coming days.’

Jacquet’s squad number is still to be confirmed, though what is known are the finer details of his deal.

Jacquet has cost Liverpool a £60m package compromising £55m plus £5m in add-ons.

He’s signed a five-year contract with an option for a sixth season, meaning he’s effectively under Liverpool’s control until the summer of 2032.

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Virgil van Dijk joining Galatasaray?

Jacquet’s arrival coincides with Ibrahima Konate’s exit via free agency to Real Madrid.

With one Frenchman in and one Frenchman out, Liverpool’s centre-back corps now consists of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni.

However, a stunning report out of Turkey claims Liverpool captain Van Dijk could call time on his Reds career this window.

The report claimed Van Dijk, 34, is ‘very close’, and went on to clarify that’s in relation to joining Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Initial contacts with the Dutchman’s agent and camp have reportedly been established and were said to be ‘positive’.

However, it’s important to stress elements of the Turkish press are known for being particularly speculative when it comes to transfer news.

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It would be a monumental surprise to see Liverpool sanction Van Dijk’s exit, especially at a time where two of their four recognised centre-halves are so young and inexperienced (Jacquet – 20, Leoni – 19).

What’s more, Van Dijk remains one of the very best in the world despite his advancing age and put bluntly, he’s far too good to be accepting a move outside of one of Europe’s major leagues at this stage in his career.

There’s also the issue of having to finance a replacement at a time when Liverpool are preparing to spend big on one and potentially two more wingers after Victor Munoz.

With Yan Diomande choosing PSG, Liverpool are fixing their gaze on Bradley Barcola who is valued by the Parisians at more than the £116m Liverpool paid when signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen last year.