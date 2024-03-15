Liverpool announce fantastic deal for striker who one-upped Harry Kane

Liverpool have confirmed a deal involving a thriving striker who’s already bettered Tottenham and England legend Harry Kane has crossed the line.

Kane is unquestionably among the world’s greatest strikers at present and has been for the better part of the last 10 years.

The ex-Spurs and England talisman, 30, has continued his goalscoring exploits since leaving for Bayern Munich. Kane’s record in Germany stands at a ridiculous 36 goals and 11 assists in just 34 games.

However, despite his potency in front of goal for many a year, one thing has eluded the striker – major honours.

Kane is yet to lift his first trophy in senior football, and indicating just how curious the sport can be, 18-year-old Liverpool striker, Jayden Danns, recently lifted the League Cup in just his second outing for the Reds.

Jayden – son of former professional Neil Danns – is highly regarded at Anfield and has represented England at Under-19 level.

He’s bagged 21 goals in spells for Liverpool’s Under-18s and Under-21s this term and has featured four times for Jurgen Klopp’s senior side.

Now, Liverpool have officially confirmed the thriving youngster has put pen to paper and a new, long-term contract has been signed.

The length of the new agreement wasn’t revealed, though what is clear is Danns will be with Liverpool for the long haul and never had any intention of leaving.

Taking to X on the back of the announcement, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said Danns “only wanted to stay at Liverpool and continue his development process.”

Danns shocks Arsenal legend Ian Wright

Danns has wasted no time racking up admirers within the game. On the back of his mature display in the League Cup final at a time when Liverpool’s injury crisis peaked, the teen sensation earned high praise from former Gunners hitman, Ian Wright.

“You look at the young players that came on, even Danns, I’ve not seen too much of him. Heard his name before,” Wright said on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

“But he came on in that final like an experienced pro the way he played, the way he held the ball, he didn’t look like he was in awe of anything. He was just in and ready to go.

“And that is something to do with the aura of Liverpool and what they expect from a player that can come on and, ‘this is fine, this is what we’re about’. I envy them for that.”

Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage also discussed the 18-year-old striker during an appearance on the On Another Planet podcast.

Robbie Savage exclusive on Danns

“We had Neil [Danns’ father] doing some work with us over the summer [at Macclesfield] and he’s really excited for Jayden’s future,” Savage said.

“I spoke to Neil and he was absolutely buzzing to see his boy come on at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final. I tell you what, he came quite close to scoring too. They see him as a big prospect.”

Savage added: “Liverpool winning their 10th League Cup [last month] is the greatest achievement they’ve made under Jurgen Klopp, even bigger than their Champions League victory.

“In the Champions League final, they were expected to win, but on this occasion, with their injuries, I’d say they were near enough underdogs.

“I just think the fact it was against all odds, with the changes they were forced to make, and the youngsters on the pitch it really is a brilliant achievement.

“I think when it went to extra time, half an hour with the players Liverpool had on, Chelsea should’ve won the game.

“It was the most remarkable performance by Liverpool – it epitomises everything good in a footballer, the desire shown by the lads on the pitch was excellent. Jayden Danns has won more than Harry Kane!

“The final really proves how in a one-off game anyone can win it. The man-management is key with Jurgen Klopp and they are massive shoes to fill when he leaves at the end of the season.”

