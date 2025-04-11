Liverpool ANNOUNCE new Mo Salah contract as superstar makes trophy vow

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah has ended speculation over his future with official confirmation that he has finally signed a new deal at Anfield, with the Egyptian hero also making a trophy guarantee.

The talismanic star moved to Anfield in summer 2017 and has proved one of the best signings of the modern era having shattered numerous goalscoring records at Liverpool, where he now sits third on their all-time list. And with 100-plus assists to his name as well, the Reds will be thrilled to have locked down a player who has been in scintillating form under Arne Slot this season and who more than justifies his record-breaking deal and presents him with a chance to close down Ian Rush’s all-time tally of 346.

Salah had been out of contract on Merseyside at the end of the current season and had been linked with numerous moves away. However, his new deal locks him down at Anfield until June 2027.

After putting pen to paper, the 32-year-old discussed his aim of winning yet more ‘big trophies’ with Liverpool.

“Of course I’m very excited,” he said. “We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

New Salah contract: Saga OVER

Salah’s new deal is understood to be worth £350-400,000 a week.

News of Salah’s new deal will come as a huge relief and brings to an end strong speculation linking him with several moves overseas, including the likes of PSG, Barcelona and a number of cash-rich Saudi Arabian sides who were ready to offer the Egyptian wages beyond his wildest dreams.

TEAMtalk sources had made it clear, though, that Salah’s priority has been to remain on Merseyside, with complex negotiations surrounding the length of deal, his high wages and his advancing years proving tricky factors to overcome during those talks.

The player had also been very public over those negotiations, turning the screw on FSG with multiple revealing statements on his future.

Indeed, back in November, the player piled the heat on their owners by suggesting he was “more out than in” as far as a new deal was concerned.

“Well you know I’ve been in the club for many years and [there’s] no club like this, but in the end it’s not in my hands,” Salah told the media.

“So as I said before it’s nearly December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”

When told the fans would love for him to stay, Salah added: “I love the fans, the fans love me, but in the end, it’s not in my hands and not in the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.”

Those comments drew criticism from Jamie Carragher, among others, who branded the player “selfish” for going public on his future and given the timing was in the midst of a run of tricky and crucial fixtures.

However, with a breakthrough now reached, Liverpool fans will get to enjoy Salah for two more years and potentially up to the ripe old age of 34.

