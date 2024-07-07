Liverpool have confirmed a defender signed in 2018 has left the club in a permanent transfer that has ensured the player’s remarkable record at Anfield remains intact.

The vast bulk of signings made in the Jurgen Klopp era were roaring successes for the Reds. However, there have been a handful of missteps, with the 2018 signing of Colombian defender Anderson Arroyo proving to be one of them.

Liverpool signed the now 24-year-old from Colombian outfit Fortaleza CEIF. Arroyo can play at centre-back or right-back, though found it impossible to break into Liverpool’s first-team plans.

Indeed, despite spending six-and-a-half years on Liverpool’s books, Arroyo never made his senior debut for the club.

Instead, he was repeatedly loaned out, with no fewer than EIGHT separate loan agreements struck.

The latest came with Spanish second tier side Burgos where Arroyo excelled in the second half of the 2023/24 season.

Burgos – at the behest of sporting director Michu – sought to sign Arroyo outright.

The defender’s contract at Anfield had one year remaining, though Liverpool have deemed the time is right to sever ties. That’s despite reports claiming they haven’t collected a fee and Arroyo’s move is a free transfer.

Nonetheless, Arroyo clearly had no future at Liverpool and the club officially confirmed Arroyo’s transfer to Burgos on Saturday.

Liverpool confirm Anderson Arroyo sale

A club statement read: ‘Anderson Arroyo has completed a permanent transfer from Liverpool to Burgos CF, subject to international clearance.

‘The Colombian departs the Reds six-and-a-half years after arriving from Fortaleza CEIF in his home country.

‘Arroyo spent the majority of his time with the club out on loan, at Real Mallorca, KAA Gent, FK Mlada Boleslav, Salamanca CF UDS, Mirandes, Alaves, FC Andorra and Burgos.

‘He now embarks on a new chapter in his career with a permanent switch to Spanish side Burgos, who play in the Segunda Division.

‘Everyone at LFC wishes Anderson the best of luck for the future.’

With the exit confirmed, Arroyo has left Liverpool without ever debuting for the club despite spending well over half a decade on the books.

