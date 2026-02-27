Liverpool announce winger transfer as Real Madrid admit defeat

Liverpool have officially announced a winger transfer, while the Reds can breathe a sigh of relief after Real Madrid ditched plans to sign Alexis Mac Allister in favour of a superior midfielder in the Premier League, and there’s talk of a triple Anfield raid by Inter Milan.

Liverpool sell winger for small profit

The winter transfer window in England has long since closed, but that’s not stopped Liverpool from completing a deal. Windows in a select few countries remain open, with one such example Norway. And at 6pm UK time on Friday evening, Liverpool announced the permanent departure of 19-year-old winger, Trent Kone-Doherty.

The youngster joined Liverpool from Derry City for £150,000 in 2022. But after just two senior appearances, he’s now joined Norwegian outfit Molde.

A club statement read: “The winger joins the Norwegian top-flight side after almost four years with the Reds.

“He arrived at the LFC Academy during the summer of 2022 and featured regularly at U18, U19 and most recently U21 level.

“Kone-Doherty also made two senior appearances, debuting as a substitute at Plymouth Argyle in the Emirates FA Cup in February 2025 and then coming off the bench against Crystal Palace last October. Everyone at LFC wishes Trent the best of luck in his future career.”

According to The Times’ Paul Joyce, Liverpool have successfully inserted both buy-back and sell-on clauses into the agreement, thus covering Liverpool’s back in case Kone-Doherty takes his game to new heights in Norway.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Real Madrid’s grand midfield plan

Real Madrid will sign an ultra-high profile central midfielder in the summer, and there’s constant speculation in Spain it could be Alexis Mac Allister.

Those murmurings have even crossed into the UK media, with a Liverpool Echo journalist recently claiming he expects Mac Allister to move to the Bernabeu in the summer.

But per the latest from Spain, Los Blancos are finalising stunning new plans to sign Manchester City’s Rodri instead.

The remarkable update went into great detail, revealing Real Madrid plan to launch a €50m bid on one condition – Rodri gets back to his best in the remainder of the season and also puts in a strong showing at the World Cup.

Rodri is reportedly ‘keen’ on making the move, and there were even claims Man City will be willing to cash in on the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner given he’ll have just one year left on his deal come the summer.

Full details in the incredibly detailed report – including which rules Real Madrid will break to get the deal done – can be found here.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Triple Inter Milan raid

Inter Milan have their eyes on not one, not two, but three Liverpool players in a stunning triple swoop.

That’s according to a host of reports in Italy that state Ibrahima Konate, Giovanni Leoni and Curtis Jones are all wanted men at the San Siro.

Inter hope to snap up Konate via free agency if he refuses to pen fresh terms at Anfield. The Frenchman’s contract expires in the summer.

Leoni would be brought in on a season-long loan, something that could make sense if Liverpool sign another centre-back on top of Jeremy Jacquet.

Jones – who Inter tried to sign on loan with a €40m buy option in January – will be the subject of another approach…

READ MORE: Three Liverpool deals with Inter Milan in the works – permanent transfer, loan and free agent