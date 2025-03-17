Liverpool approve Diaz and Nunez sales, as Romano drops ‘massive’ Isak update

Liverpool intend to sell Darwin Nunez and are open to ditching Luis Diaz too, while Fabrizio Romano has also provided a tantalising update on the Reds and their interest in Alexander Isak.

Liverpool may well win the Premier League this season, though the numerous holes and deficiencies within their squad have been brutally exposed in recent weeks.

Andy Robertson is a shadow of the player he once was and a new starter at left-back will be signed in the summer. Reliable centre-back depth is lacking, while Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been run into the ground amid Arne Slot’s inability, or perhaps unwillingness, to put his faith in Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo.

At the top end of the pitch, Darwin Nunez remains a constant source of frustration and Diogo Jota has struggled to make an impact in high profile matches with PSG and Newcastle.

Luis Diaz never lacks for effort over on the left wing, though there has been a noticeable drop-off in output from that side when Cody Gakpo doesn’t start.

As such, Liverpool will perform major surgery on their squad this summer – even if any or all of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah stay. Any that leave will need to be replaced too.

Providing a fresh update on Liverpool’s transfer plans via his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano zeroed in on Diaz and Nunez.

“In the summer we expect Liverpool to be really busy,” began the trusted reporter. “There are several positions to cover, at left-back they love Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth) who is in their list, they’re expected to bring in a new centre-back. let’s see what happens in the midfield.

“But also up front my expectation is for Darwin Nunez to leave the club in the summer transfer window. He was close to [joining] Al-Nassr in January… let’s see with Saudi Arabia or any other European club, but I expect Darwin Nunez to go.

“And also for Luis Diaz, there is a concrete possibility to leave Liverpool. At the moment it’s not guaranteed, but it’s a concrete possibility.

“There were some clubs from Saudi interested in Luis Diaz and he decided to continue with Liverpool one year ago.

“Summer 2024 there was [also] interest from Manchester City. A deal didn’t happen but the interest was genuine. Now let’s see what happens because Barcelona are looking for a winger and Luis Diaz is appreciated by some people internally at the club.”

Romano went on to reiterate Saudi interest in the Colombian remains strong and concluded by stating: “Let’s say that my expectation today is for Darwin to go and for Diaz to have concrete possibilities to leave Liverpool.”

Aside from Nunez and Diaz, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has learned Diogo Jota could also leave.

A return to Molineux by joining former club Wolves is one possibility. Explaining why Liverpool are souring on Jota, his inability to affect the biggest games along with his patchy fitness record were cited.

Fabrizio Romano on Alexander Isak

Of course, if Liverpool do part ways with one or several of their high profile forwards, impactful arrivals must be made.

And in confirmed Reds target, Alexander Isak, Liverpool have their eye on a player who is clearly among the best striker’s in world football right now.

Newcastle are dead set against selling and have slapped a monstrous £150m price tag on the Swede to deter suitors. However, neither Arsenal or Liverpool have been put off the trail.

David Ornstein recently stated Isak is in line to become one of the biggest transfer topics of the summer. He also suggested that if Newcastle are presented with a mammoth bid approaching their £150m valuation, there’s no guarantee they’ll say no.

And per the latest from Romano on YouTube, “massive” bids ARE expected for Isak.

“They want to keep Alexander Isak at the club, that’s the message from Newcastle,” said Romano. “But I keep telling you that big, big, massive proposals will come to the table for Isak.

“Arsenal will be there, they want Isak. [Benjamin] Sesko is the other name on the list, but for sure Isak and Sesko are the two main names.

“Liverpool are also there for Isak, they’ve already made some contact with people close to the player.

“So both clubs are interested in Isak. For Arsenal he’s the absolute top target, for Liverpool he’s one of the names they’re considering in that position.”

Romano concluded by echoing Ornstein’s claim that if gigantic bids are tabled, Newcastle could reluctantly sanction a sale for the financial betterment of the club.

In the event Isak either stays at Newcastle or signs with Arsenal, Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez has emerged as a worthy alternative for the Reds. A club-record bid of around £100m would be required to have any chance of sealing a deal.

