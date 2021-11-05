A Real Madrid attacker that would solve looming problems at both Liverpool and Arsenal is strongly considering a January exit, and Carlo Ancelotti would no longer stand in his way, claims a report.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are poised to endure upheaval in their forward ranks in January. The Gunners have been tipped to sanction cut-price deals for both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette. Each forward is out of contract next summer, making the winter window the final opportunity to generate a fee – assuming new contracts aren’t signed.

The Reds, meanwhile, are poised to lose both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to AFCON duty. The recent “serious” hamstring injury to Roberto Firmino is another indicator of how vital adequate depth can be in football.

If the Brazilian had suffered that issue two months from now, Liverpool would be perilously short of top notch options up front.

As such, both clubs have drawn links with bringing Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic to England in January.

The Serbian international has endured a mixed bag since moving to the Bernabeu in 2019. Poor form and the resulting lack of gametime has seen his career stall and he was loaned out to former club Frankfurt last year. But still only 23, time is very much on his side to prove the doubters wrong.

But according to Goal (citing Spanish outlet Defensa Central), Jovic’s future will likely lay away from Madrid.

They claim the stellar form of Karim Benzema has put an insurmountable barrier between Jovic and regular minutes. As a result, he is ’emotionally depressed and seriously considering leaving in January’.

Jovic is also fully aware of the persistent rumours linking both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland with the club. Signing either of those two superstars would further hinder his chances of action.

Adding further fuel to the fire is a claim about Ancelotti. The outlet notes the Real boss will try to convince Jovic to stay. However, he will no longer ‘force him to stay’ if Jovic’s mind is made up.

Jovic is stated to believe a loan move is in his best interest. That could appeal to Liverpool more than Arsenal given Salah and Mane’s absences will only be temporary.

Liverpool implored to abandon French forward plans

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has warned his former side off signing a French forward after calling into question his desire and commitment.

Ousmane Dembele, 24, has been reported to be on the club’s radar and Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claimed he was being ‘brainwashed’ into leaving by his agent. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract at Barcelona and would therefore be available for free next summer if he refuses to pen fresh terms.

However, Reds legend Nicol has urged Liverpool to steer clear, claiming Dembele would be a “bust”. His reasoning stemmed from doubts he holds over the forward’s work ethic – something that Klopp would not tolerate.

“On his day? Which days are we talking about here? I can’t remember a day. This is a bust,” said Nicol (via the Liverpool Echo). “In my opinion, he has done absolutely nothing since he went to Barcelona.

“So why would you give this guy a contract worth millions when you could give it to somebody else who looks as though they might be better a professional and actually cares.

“Because the impression I get is that he is not a great professional. And he doesn’t really seem to look as though he cares.”

