Liverpool have reportedly “asked questions” about a transfer for Xavi Simons, who is on the radar of Manchester United, and is “set up for a sale this summer”.

Simons is only 21, but has shown fantastic abilities in recent seasons. Now in his second season in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, the attacker has 17 goals and 18 assists to his name at that level.

In all competitions this term, he’s got 10 goals and six assists. Manchester United have been heavily linked with Simons of late, but insider Duncan Castles has now revealed Liverpool‘s chances of signing him.

“I’m also told that Liverpool have asked questions about the player, and again, you look at the style of his play, and you could see why he would be a fit to the way Liverpool play,” Castles said on the Transfers Podcast.

“So top-level clubs, at least in terms of budget – I don’t think we can call Manchester United a top-level club in terms of performance anymore – and again, summer after summer, Simons is the focus.

“But I think everything is set up for a sale this summer, if they can convince one of those clubs to come in and spend the money that Leipzig want for him.”

It is believed Simons will command a fee of at least £60million to move on this summer.

Man Utd hanging on in Simons race

While Castles doesn’t consider the 14th-placed Premier League side United a big club, it seems they are still able to rival Liverpool for Simons for the time being.

It was recently stated they must qualify for the Champions League if they are to get Simons. Indeed, he’s played in the competition for the past two seasons, scoring two goals and assisting two more in the 2023/24 edition.

United clung onto their chances of qualifying for Europe’s elite competition on Thursday night with a stunning comeback victory over Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals.

They were two goals in arrears heading into the final six minutes, before goals from Bruno Fernandes, and a pair of strikes beyond 120 minutes from Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire sealed their spot in the semi-finals.

United have to win the competition to gain a spot in next season’s Champions League. Liverpool, on the other hand, are on track to win the Premier League, which would mean they would easily qualify for the competition.

If United bow out, the Reds will automatically have a better shot at landing Simons.

Liverpool round-up:

Liverpool are reportedly set to hold showdown talks with winger Luis Diaz soon, as there are concrete possibilities for him to leave the club soon.

TEAMtalk is aware that bids of around £60million could be enough for the Reds to sell the Colombian attacker.

There is also a genuine chance of signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, with reports suggesting an £80million bid will be accepted for him.

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Chelsea explored a move for Virgil van Dijk before it became clear he planned to sign an extension with Liverpool.

