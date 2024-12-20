Gavi is on the radar of Liverpool as Arne Slot is convinced he can star under him

Liverpool have reportedly enquired to find out the availability and price of Barcelona midfielder Gavi, as manager Arne Slot is ‘convinced’ he’d fit perfectly into his side.

Winner of the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy in 2022, Gavi is clearly an exceptional talent. He played almost every La Liga game for Barcelona in both of the last two seasons.

This term, however, the midfield prodigy’s role has dwindled, and he’s been given just two starts, and a grand total of 192 minutes in the league, since recovering from his ACL injury.

As per El Nacional, if he’s not shown he’s to become a regular player soon, Gavi will have no problems with looking for a new side.

The report states that Premier League top-spot holders Liverpool are ‘willing to bet on him’. Indeed, they are said to ‘not miss a detail’ in regards to his career, and Reds boss Slot is ‘convinced’ he can fit perfectly into his side.

As a result, the Anfield outfit have reportedly made an enquiry to find out the availability and price of the 20-year-old.

The report states Gavi will not hesitate to pack his bags if things continue as they are, and he could end up a Liverpool player by the summer.

Where does Gavi fit?

Gavi plays as a No.8, in a similar vein to Liverpool players Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones.

Both men have played fairly consistently this season, but it’s likely Gavi would be battling with them for a place in the midfield.

He can, however, play in a more advanced role, as a No.10, or he has also been deployed on the wings – the left more often than the right.

With Dominik Szoboszlai’s numbers not currently at the same level as most Premier League attacking-midfielders, Gavi could give him competition for his spot, while also being able to fill in in the forward line if required.

It is little wonder Slot feels the Spaniard would be a good addition to his side.

Liverpool round-up: Man Utd hijack on

Liverpool could reportedly hold a meeting to find out if they could beat rivals Manchester United to the transfer of the wantaway Bayern Munich man.

They could also reportedly land Ademola Lookman, with the star Atalanta attacker said to be open to a move to Anfield.

Meanwhile, Darren Bent has detailed his shock that superstar trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk could potentially leave at the same time, and though he feels the latter pair will stay, the right-back is likely to head to Real Madrid.

A subsequent report has suggested the La Liga giants are increasingly confident that they will lure Alexander-Arnold away from Anfield.

