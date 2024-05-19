Liverpool at risk of destructive £105m double exit as Real Madrid battle Barcelona for top star

Liverpool may have to operate without two of their best performers next season as Real Madrid are reportedly pursuing Alexis Mac Allister and one of his Reds team-mates, while Barcelona are also monitoring the situation.

Mac Allister shone at Brighton and helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup before landing at Anfield in July last year. Liverpool won the race for the attacking midfielder by paying Brighton an initial £35million for him, though the deal could rise to £55m through add-ons.

So far, Mac Allister has made 45 appearances for Liverpool and chipped in with six goals and seven assists. The 25-year-old has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s best players this term and shown his versatility by operating in the No 10, No 8 and No 6 roles.

Incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who will soon arrive from Feyenoord to replace Klopp, will be hoping to rely on Mac Allister next season as he eyes a successful first year on Merseyside.

However, it emerged on that Saturday that Liverpool are at risk of losing Mac Allister, as Champions League finalists Real Madrid are plotting a major swoop for him.

To make matters worse for Liverpool, reports in Portugal now state that Madrid are also hoping to capture Luis Diaz.

Like Mac Allister, Diaz has enjoyed a great 2023-24 campaign with Liverpool, even if he probably should have scored a few more goals. However, the left winger is yet to be offered a new contract amid links with several European giants.

Madrid are currently leading the charge for Diaz, though La Liga rivals Barcelona are also keen on him. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on the Colombian as they prepare for the post-Kylian Mbappe era.

Liverpool transfers: Luis Diaz wanted

While Diaz, who joined Liverpool for an initial £37.5m potentially rising to £50m, seems happy at Anfield, it would not be a surprise if he ended up in Spain.

Diaz’s father has previously admitted he would love to see his son shine for Madrid or Barca, two of the world’s most illustrious clubs.

Liverpool fans would hate to see Diaz leave, as he is an incredibly exciting player to watch, but it must be noted that the 27-year-old’s stock is very high at the moment. He could therefore earn the club a big fee, which would help Slot in his squad rebuild.

