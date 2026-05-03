Liverpool are one of the clubs most attentive to the situation of Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are ‘attentive’ to snatching a Paris Saint-Germain star, as a big name on the Reds’ shortlist has laid out his demands for if he’s to join.

The Reds will have to sign some new players over the summer, as the best they can do this season is finish third, but that’s out of their hands with Manchester United in ownership of a six-point gap with three games to go.

TEAMtalk is aware that Arne Slot is eyeing fresh talent for next season, and new players are wanted in multiple positions.

Reds back on alert for Barcola

Sources told us in March that PSG trio Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were all being eyed by Liverpool, though the French side wanted rid of none of them.

But with Barcola not getting the same opportunities as some of his superstar team-mates, we are aware that his representatives are eyeing moves away from the French capital.

Liverpool are among the most ‘attentive’ per sources, as it’s believed they are targeting two new wide attackers this summer.

PSG want to give Barcola a new contract, but his representatives are clearly looking to shop around and find the best club for him – which the Reds seemingly believe they are.

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Van de Ven sets stall out

Another big name being eyed by Liverpool is Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven, who is one of the main players said to be looking to the exit of the north London club in the summer.

The Reds have competition from a number of other top clubs for the Dutchman’s signature, and they’ll also have to part with a big sum of money in two capacities.

Firstly, it’s reported Tottenham will demand between £60-80million for Van de Ven’s services, who himself wants to boost his salary to £200,000 per week.

Alisson may leave for right offer

There is growing speculation over the future of Alisson, who’s won two Premier League titles and a Champions League with Liverpool, and is now being eyed by Juventus.

Some reports have suggested that the Brazilian goalkeeper wants to head to the Italian outfit, and the Reds might not stand in his way, per a recent report.

It’s said if a ‘sizeable offer’ is lodged, Liverpool will indeed consider selling Alisson.

It’s suggested that could help to balance the books as well as helping them in terms of their own transfer plans.