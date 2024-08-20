Liverpool eye ‘audacious’ swoop for Everton old boy as Arsenal watch on and huge price tag revealed

Liverpool hold shock interest in bringing former Everton ace Ademola Lookman back to the Premier League, according to reports.

Lookman came through the Charlton Athletic academy before joining Everton in January 2017. The attacker, who can play as a winger on either flank or just behind the main striker, struggled to make a name for himself at Goodison Park as he registered just four goals and two assists in 48 games for Everton.

Following an initial loan spell, Lookman went on to sign for RB Leipzig in July 2019. He notched five goals and four assists in 25 appearances for the German club and also had a successful loan spell with Leicester City.

The forward was on the move again in August 2022, as he joined Atalanta. Lookman has found his feet at Atalanta and has emerged into one of the deadliest attackers in Italy.

Indeed, the London-born star managed 17 goals and 10 assists in 45 games last season as Atalanta won the Europa League – beating Liverpool along the way – reached the Coppa Italia final and finished fourth in Serie A.

Lookman’s electric performances have seen him emerge as a target for Paris Saint-Germain in recent days. But they will face competition from Premier League giants to snare him.

As per journalist Graeme Bailey, Liverpool have set their sights on an ‘audacious’ move for Lookman, despite his history with their local rivals Everton.

Liverpool made contact with Lookman’s entourage at the start of the summer and asked to be kept informed on his situation.

Liverpool transfers: Surprise Ademola Lookman interest

Now that PSG have registered their interest in the Nigeria ace, Liverpool could ramp up their own pursuit as they do not want to miss out on his services.

Arsenal are also in the frame, though they are only keeping tabs on the player at this stage.

The Reds are known to be on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder, but it has been claimed that they could bring in a new winger such as Lookman before actually landing an alternative to Martin Zubimendi.

Signing Lookman would give new head coach Arne Slot another deadly attacker to work with and would also help to future-proof the Liverpool squad in case Mo Salah leaves over the next 12 months.

Liverpool will need to pay a big sum to prise Lookman away from Atalanta, though. The Italian side want €60million (£51.1m) before selling the 26-year-old as he is viewed as a crucial part of Gian Piero Gasperini’s team.

As things stand, Lookman is prioritising a switch to PSG, who are trying to bolster their attack following Kylian Mbappe’s departure. But Slot and Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will work hard to try and get Lookman to change his mind.

Lookman is not the only Atalanta star Liverpool admire, as they have also been linked with midfield duo Teun Koopmeiners and Ederson.

But Juventus are in talks for Koopmeiners, while it remains to be seen whether Liverpool view Ederson as the perfect solution to their midfield hunt.

