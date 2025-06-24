Liverpool are working towards 11 first-team exits this summer and the final fee from a fourth deal has now been revealed, while movement is expected on the Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa fronts.

The Reds may be reigning Premier League champions, though the squad they’ll aim to defend their title with could look unrecognisable.

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Armin Pecsi, Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz have been signed. Milos Kerkez will raise the arrivals count to five later today (Tuesday), and Marc Guehi has been lined up as signing No 6. Liverpool also intend to sign a new starting striker too.

Accordingly, a plethora of exits are on the agenda and the likes of Viteslav Jaros (Ajax – loan), Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford – £18m add-ons included) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid – £8.5m) have departed.

A fourth exit has now been announced, with forgotten centre-back, Nat Phillips, completing a permanent switch to West Brom.

According to The Athletic, the fee Liverpool have banked from Phillips’ sale is £3m inclusive of add-ons.

Phillips is confirmed exit number four, though per the report, that number could hit double figures before long…

Exit No 5 imminent / Nunez, Chiesa updates

We won’t have long to wait for departure number five, with Jarell Quansah’s switch to Bayer Leverkusen on the cusp of completion.

Liverpool are set to bank £35m (£30m plus £5m in add-ons) from the sale and as a homegrown player, the proceeds will be logged as pure profit on the books, just as they were with Alexander-Arnold and Kelleher.

Liverpool will also retain long-term control of the player having successfully inserted a buy-back clause into the agreement with Leverkusen. According to BILD, the buy-back clause is worth around €60m / £51m.

Darwin Nunez has given the green light to joining Napoli after being convinced by the project put forward by manager Antonio Conte.

Talks to iron out personal terms and to agree a fee between the two clubs will now commence. Per the latest from David Ornstein, ‘an offer is expected in due course’ from Napoli.

Fellow forward Federico Chiesa is also expected to depart as the Italian goes in search of regular minutes in a World Cup year.

Per The Athletic’s James Pearce, Chiesa’s exit should be ‘straightforward’ given the sums involved will be much smaller than those Liverpool want for Nunez.

Furthermore, Chiesa has serious interest from multiple sides in Serie A and not just Napoli.

Others Liverpool are working towards offloading include Andy Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic, Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott.

Robertson is a wanted man at Atletico Madrid and the Scot is open to leaving ahead of Kerkez’s arrival bumping him down to second choice. If Robertson does depart, Kostas Tsimikas will stay to provide back-up to Kerkez.

Elliott is the player who will suffer most from Wirtz’s arrival and given the presence of Dominik Szoboszlai, he’s effectively now third or even fourth choice in his favoured No 10 position with Curtis Jones also in situ.

Brighton are circling and per The Sun, are prepared to put £40m on the table for the attacker who is currently starring for England at the European Under-21 Championships.

Elliott is classified as a homegrown player and his sale would greatly enhance Liverpool’s spending power.

And given Kerkez, Guehi and a new striker are all still to come, Liverpool do require a handful of impactful sales to complete their spending spree.

