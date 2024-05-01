Liverpool backed to mirror Arsenal with first Arne Slot signing that’ll disrupt Tottenham

Liverpool have been tipped to pip Tottenham to the signing of the brother of an Arsenal star as the first transfer act in the Arne Slot era.

Slot is primed to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss and an agreement on the compensation fee between Liverpool and Feyenoord has been struck.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed all the relevant documentation has been signed and official confirmation of the move should come at some stage this week.

“This week could be the moment,” said Romano. “Let’s see if it’s going to be. It’s already Wednesday, but the internal discussions between Feyenoord and Liverpool are ongoing.

“Everything is signed between Feyenoord and Liverpool in terms of documents. It includes backroom staff with Arne Slot, a few people going from Feyenoord to Liverpool as a part of the staff they will present in the next few days.

“Today we can confirm the announcement is coming, and I am hearing that both Liverpool and Feyenoord want to announce that this week.”

Slot will inherit a squad with a handful of question marks. Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are both poised to depart as free agents. Elsewhere, a new back-up to Alisson Becker may be required amid claims Caoimhin Kelleher believes the time is right to become a regular starter elsewhere.

Slot generally operates with a 4-2-3-1 formation, meaning Liverpool could deploy something resembling a more traditional No 10 for the first time in many a year.

Dominik Szoboszlai would be the obvious candidate to fill that role of those currently on the books. However, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, a player Slot knows all too well at Feyenoord could take the mantle.

EURO PAPER TALK: Slot to dump Liverpool record-breaker for outrageous €100m replacement; Man Utd open talks on €35m Onana upgrade

Liverpool could bring Feyenoord’s Timber with Slot

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, TEAMtalk contributor Galetti reported: “Liverpool, together with Slot, some players could also arrive from Feyenoord.

“Quinten Timber – appreciated a lot by the manager – is one of the talents that could land in the Premier League in the summer: seven goals and eight assists for Jurrien’s brother in the Eredivisie so far.”

READ MORE: Five players Arne Slot could target from Feyenoord

Quinten is the twin brother of Jurrien who Arsenal signed from Ajax in a deal worth £38.5m last summer.

The pair rose through the youth academy of Feyenoord before both made the jump to Ajax in 2018. But while Jurrien’s next step after starring for Ajax was Arsenal, Quinten was sold to Utrecht in 2021 before earning a move back to Feyenoord in 2022.

Quinten Timber can operate as a central midfielder or in a more advanced midfield role. He was named Utrecht’s Player of the Year in his only season with the club and has continued his stellar form at Feyenoord.

Quinten helped Feyenoord to just their second Eredivisie title since the turn of the century last season. A KNVB Cup (Dutch FA Cup) success followed this term, with Timber notching 15 goal contributions in 30 matches in the league alone.

Timber came under Arsenal’s microscope when they initially began scouting his brother. HITC later stated north London rivals Tottenham were paying the Dutch international close attention.

However, if Liverpool were to enter the mix at the behest of new boss Slot, it stands to reason a move to Anfield would await given the manager connection.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool told Arne Slot will WIN the Premier League in year one, with two stars to blossom in new style