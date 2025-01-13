John Stones and Kyle Walker with the Premier League trophy; Man City Walker has been suggested as a Liverpool target

Liverpool are being advised to launch a shock raid for Kyle Walker as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold after a former Reds striker explained why signing the Manchester City star makes sense and amid Pep Guardiola’s confirmation that the 34-year-old wants out.

Both Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool and Walker at Manchester City have been come to seen as the best in the business over several seasons when it comes to the art of playing at right-back. While the Reds star has emerged as something of an assists machine, the jet-heeled Walker has been one of the most solid and consistent full-backs around for well over a decade now.

However, changes could be afoot for both England internationals in 2025. Alexander-Arnold falls out of contract at Anfield this summer and has been heavily courted by Real Madrid, who have made a strong push to bring the 26-year-old to the Bernabeu.

Walker, meanwhile, has another 18 months left on his deal but has recently expressed a desire to move elsewhere after losing some of his pace and amid a difficult season so far.

93-cap England star Walker has been heavily with a move to AC Milan in recent days. However, former Reds striker Dean Saunders has explained why Liverpool should cause a stir and move to sign Walker themselves as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

“Do you want me to chuck a spanner in the works? So it looks like Trent is leaving, why don’t Liverpool sign him [Kyle Walker]?” Saunders stated on talkSPORT.

“There you go, he’d be a good signing for Liverpool if Trent goes. I know they’ve got the young kid [Conor Bradley] coming through…

“But Walker is still quick – and if Trent is leaving… Kyle Walker would get in Liverpool’s team, he’d get in Spurs’ team. He’d get in Man Utd’s team, he’d get in Chelsea’s team.

“Would he get in Arsenal’s team? He’d get in Arsenal’s team. He’s better than [Ben] White!

“Of course, he could [make the switch to Saudi Arabia], I just don’t think he is ready yet. If he gets offered £600,000-a-week to go and play in Saudi, I’m not going to criticise him, that to me makes sense.”

Guardiola confirms Walker wants out at Man City

Saunders insists that despite losing a yard of pace, Walker still remains rapid.

“But if I’m a club in Italy or in Spain watching Kyle Walker… the pace of the English game, it’s the quickest league in the world.

“Yes, he’s lost a yard of pace, but Kyle Walker’s pace is still a match for most in this league.

“I think the fact that he [Guardiola] said he wants to go abroad, he’s done it in England, he’s won everything there is to win, go and do something abroad.

“I get that, I see that that shows bravery that he wants to go abroad and prove himself.”

Six-time Premier League winner Walker has won every trophy he can during his time at Manchester City, having first arrived there in a £50m deal from Tottenham back in summer 2017.

He was left out of City’s side at the weekend as Salford were thumped 8-0 in the FA Cup third round and despite the fact that Guardiola was lacking in defensive options.

That omission came off the back of confirmation that Walker has asked to leave the Etihad.

“Two days ago Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad,” Guardiola said about the City captain’s absence.

“We cannot understand [what] the club did these years without Kyle. It’s impossible.

“He’s been our right-back, giving us something we didn’t have. But now in his mind, for many reasons, he would like to explore if he can go to another country to play his last years.”

Guardiola was also asked if he would permit Walker to leave.

“Of course. It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen because you never know the situation,” he added.

“But I am pretty convinced there’s no one in our job that doesn’t want to be there who can perform and be exactly what they want to be.”

Walker move could hinder Rashford plans; Mo Salah next club revealed

Meanwhile, should Walker move to AC Milan that would put an end to the Italian giants’ prospects of also landing Marcus Rashford, with the Rossoneri also strongly linked with the Manchester United man.

That’s after it emerged that the Serie A side only have one spot in their squad left for a UK player as it stands, meaning the capture of Walker would officially end their prospects of also prising Rashford away from Old Trafford.

On the subject of Alexander-Arnold, the Liverpool captain-for-the-day on Saturday was back on the scoresheet with a thunderbolt against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

Now Arne Slot has explained how the 26-year-old’s contract saga has ensured criticism of Alexander-Arnold has multiplied.

Elsewhere, more speculation has emerged over the future of Mo Salah with reports on Monday morning revealing how a surprise move for the Egyptian now looks set to be agreed, with two outlets making strong claims over the 32-year-old.

