Liverpool have eyes on a Barcelona man, while a decision has been made by a PSG star

Liverpool have a Barcelona star in sight, with his price having dropped, while they’re aware of whether or not they’ll be able to land Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola.

The Reds are in a period of transition, with stalwarts Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson leaving, along with centre-back Ibrahima Konate, and manager Arne Slot. Andoni Iraola is the new boss, while replacements are yet to be found for the others.

There is also speculation on the future of Virgil van Dijk, so there are a fair few positions which could do with freshening up at Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool on alert for Kounde

Barcelona’s Jules Kounde would be an option both as a centre-back and right-back, and TEAMtalk is aware Liverpool have been made aware of his availability this summer.

They appreciate the versatile Frenchman, so while a number of other top clubs have been contacted about him, there’s a chance the Reds land him.

Sources state Kounde’s price is now £43million, which is lower than has been quoted in the past.

The defender also earns £200,000 per week, and both of those numbers in unison is expected to thin the field of interested clubs.

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Barcola choice revealed

Replacing the departing Salah is perhaps most important for Liverpool at this stage, and after Yan Diomande was taken off the table, as he’d rather move to PSG, the Reds could have been handed another blow.

Both before and after the decision from Diomande, the Anfield outfit also had eyes on PSG’s Barcola, and that their previous favoured target wants to move to his club might have been ideal for them.

But it’s been suggested by Liverpool journalist Lewis Steele that Barcola could also have eyes elsewhere.

He said: “I do think he probably will end up leaving PSG. He’s got a decision to make and he might prefer Arsenal.”

Van Dijk can leave

And after the exits of Salah and Robertson, and Alisson having been the subject of interest from Juventus this summer, the shock exit of Van Dijk could come about.

He and Salah both penned new contracts a year ago, and the Dutch defender has a year left on his deal.

But TEAMtalk is aware the defender is not “untouchable” and any serious offers for him would be considered.

Van Dijk is receiving major interest across Europe, and there could therefore be offers coming in for him.

AC Milan have made enquiries for the man said to be their dream target, while Galatasaray and Fenerbache are both interested, as are clubs in the MLS.

But whether any of the above are willing to make actual offers for the Liverpool legend is as yet unclear.

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