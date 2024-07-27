Liverpool in bargain move for club’s ‘most sought-after player’ as disaster tees up sale

The disaster facing French club Bordeaux will see a host of their best and most talented players leave, and reports have backed Liverpool to swoop for starlet Mathys Angely.

Bordeaux filed for bankruptcy on Friday after takeover talks with Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), collapsed. Bordeaux had appealed against relegation from Ligue 2 to France’s third tier, Championnat National, but they have since withdrawn that appeal and incredibly withdrawn their professional status, too.

“It’s a difficult decision that anticipates an inevitable consequence of the restructuring process underway,” the club said in a statement.

Bordeaux have won six Ligue 1 titles in their history and previously had big names such as Zinedine Zidane, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jules Kounde on their books. But now, their players will not be paid, while their renowned academy will also be closed.

While FSG were not to blame for Bordeaux’s situation, they were the club’s last hope of being taken over and effectively saved.

The contracts of Bordeaux’s current players will be terminated, allowing clubs around Europe to pick the bones and potentially land a bargain deal.

According to reports in France, Liverpool are plotting a ‘ruthless’ move for Angely, a 17-year-old defender.

Angely has represented France at U17 level and is described as Bordeaux’s ‘most sought-after player’ due to his huge potential.

The centre-half, who can also play as a left-back, was targeted by Liverpool even before Bordeaux’s bankruptcy, but now the Reds are expected to ramp up their pursuit of him.

As Angely’s contract with Bordeaux is highly likely to be terminated, Liverpool will not have to pay an outright transfer fee for him. It remains to be seen whether they will need to pay Bordeaux any form of compensation, though.

Liverpool’s main focus will be agreeing personal terms with the left-footed teenager. They will need to do this quickly as several of Bordeaux’s French rivals, including some in the top flight, are also keen to snap him up.

While it would be a big change for Angely to leave France for Merseyside, Liverpool could convince him on the move by explaining how he can follow in compatriot Ibrahima Konate’s footsteps. Konate has established himself as an important player in Liverpool’s backline, while he is also part of the France national team squad.

Angely may also be enticed by the opportunity to work with iconic defender Virgil van Dijk, should the Dutchman opt to extend his contract with Liverpool in the near future.

