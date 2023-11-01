Liverpool and Bayern Munich strike agreements with major name, as tug of war begins

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have both forged agreements with former RB Leipzig sporting director, Max Eberl, and where he’s likely to end up has been revealed in a pair of reports.

Eberl, 50, is highly regarded in Germany for the work he conducted while working at Borussia Monchengladbach. Eberl was on Gladbach’s payroll between 2008-22 before earning a move to RB Leipzig to serve as their sporting director.

German publication BILD summarised Eberl’s brief stint at Leipzig by stating: “Eberl has obviously done everything right, and the world is his oyster after Leipzig.”

Eberl was cut loose by Leipzig on September 29 amid heavy speculation he was being lined up by Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians sacked their previous sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, alongside CEO Oliver Kahn in May after the club only just managed to beat Dortmund to the Bundesliga title.

Bayern snared Red Bull Salzburg chief Christoph Freund as Salihamidzic’s replacement. However, talk of swooping for Eberl has only heightened in recent weeks.

Liverpool are understood to be a threat to Bayern’s plans and hope to replace Jorg Schmadtke with Eberl.

Schmadtke is Liverpool’s current sporting director, though was primarily drafted in earlier in 2023 to help sign Germany-based player in the summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart) and Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich) all arrived from Bundesliga clubs.

BILD claimed Liverpool are targeting a higher profile chief and Eberl is in their sights. Now, according to French outlet Sports Zone, both Liverpool and Bayern have struck agreements with Eberl.

Dual agreements struck, as clear preference emerges

Taking to X, it was claimed: ‘Max Eberl has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich… and with Liverpool!

‘The former sporting director of Leipzig wants to join Bayern Munich but must observe a period of [gardening leave] which prevents him from signing on [straight away].

‘If it goes wrong, he has given Liverpool his consent.’

Eberl’s preference thus appears to be Bayern Munich who he played for in his playing days between 1991-94. Eberl was also on Bayern’s books as a youngster between 1979-91.

Furthermore, when referencing Sports Zone’s update, the Liverpool echo stated: ‘Our understanding is that Liverpool expect Eberl to join Bayern.’

As such, while the Reds reportedly have an agreement in place, it appears they’ll be left empty-handed when all is said and done.

