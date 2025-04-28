Liverpool have been tracking Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez for months and they are set to win the race for his signature despite rival interest from two European giants, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old has played a major role in the Cherries’ fantastic season that sees them stand a great chance of qualifying for Europe with only four games remaining of the campaign.

Kerkez has started all of Bournemouth’s league games this season, notching two goals and six assists in the process.

The youngster’s fine performances have captured the attention of several sides and as TEAMtalk exclusively first revealed on September 19 last year, Liverpool have shortlisted him as a top target.

And now, sources have reiterated to us that Liverpool are at the front of the queue to sign Kerkez.

The Hungarian international has been earmarked as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who remains a key player for Arne Slot’s side but is, at the age of 31, seen as a player on the decline by club bosses.

TEAMtalk understands that Kerkez has been in contact with Liverpool’s recruiters and is very interested in a move to Anfield this summer.

The left-back doesn’t have a release clause in his contract but a bid in the region of £45m will be enough to lure him from Bournemouth.

Arne Slot wants ‘eight to 10’ new additions at Liverpool

The newly-crowned Premier League champions are working on a number of positions as well as left-back and hope to bring in a new centre-back and right-back this summer.

TEAMtalk understands that Slot is keen to bring in more cover for club captain Virgil van Dijk. That could become a top priority if Ibrahima Konate leaves amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League sides.

Liverpool are also making plans to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has verbally agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

As yet, there has been no indication that Alexander-Arnold could U-turn on his decision to leave Anfield, despite recent speculation.

This level of transfer activity from Liverpool means they have many irons in the fire and deals may not be completed as quickly as some expect.

Sources close to the Reds have informed TEAMtalk that it could be one of the club’s biggest transfer windows in their history as they need “eight to 10 players to really make Slot feel his squad is complete.”

However, the chances of Liverpool signing that many players in a single window is low as their owners, Fenway Sports Group, are very specific in who they sign and the amount they spend. There is plenty of cash available though and Kerkez is expected to be one of the additions.

The Bournemouth star is also shortlisted by Manchester City and Real Madrid, but it is Liverpool who have done the most work on his signing up to now.

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson – a former Everton youth star – is also admired by Liverpool but sources believe he may be more expensive and is seven years older than Kerkez.

TIMELINE: Liverpool’s pursuit of Milos Kerkez

July 2023 – With Richard Hughes as their technical director, Bournemouth sign Kerkez.

September 2024 – TEAMtalk exclusively reveals that Liverpool are keeping a close watch on Kerkez, with his name coming up repeatedly on their shortlist.

October 2024 – Sources state that Liverpool are ‘likely’ to make a bid for Kerkez after months of scouting and evaluations.

November 2024 – Reports claim Liverpool have requested permission to hold talks with their top target, Kerkez.

November 2024 – Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool are monitoring Kerkez.

November 2024 – TEAMtalk confirms Liverpool have made Kerkez their top target for 2025 and would even consider a January swoop.

December 2024 – Liverpool initiate contact for Kerkez, as later revealed by TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti.

February 2025 – Sources reveal that Liverpool have held talks with Kerkez’s agents and that the player is interested in joining the club.

March 2025 – Kerkez holds showdown talks with his agents about his future, as sources reveal Liverpool have been in ‘close contact’ for almost a year.

April 2025 – Sources name Liverpool as the clear favourites for Kerkez, valued at no less than £45m by Bournemouth, with a move to Anfield viewed as ‘hard to turn down’ for the player.

April 2025 – David Ornstein confirms Liverpool are ‘in the mix’ for Kerkez.

