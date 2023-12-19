Liverpool beaten as centre-back says yes to Euro giant with talks ‘progressing fast’

Liverpool appear to have missed out on signing a Brazilian centre-half after a top source confirmed a move to PSG now lays in wait.

The Reds suffered a cruel blow upon learning Joel Matip had suffered a season-ending knee injury during the 4-3 victory over Fulham earlier in December.

Matip, 32, had been Jurgen Klopp’s preferred partner to Virgil van Dijk in the weeks leading up to rupturing his ACL. The veteran defender’s season – and perhaps his Liverpool career – are now over.

Matip is out of contract in the summer and whether he’ll be handed an extension is now up in the air. If owners FSG are ruthless, the centre-back may have played his last game for Liverpool.

Nat Phillips is expected to return from his loan spell at Celtic in January. But per the Athletic, the centre-half is expected to be loaned out once again, this time to a club where he’ll feature more regularly.

And with Matip’s future under a cloud, Van Dijk also aged 32 and Joe Gomez often required to cover both full-back positions, a new centre-half does look required.

Football Insider recently named Brazilian Lucas Beraldo as one of three names Liverpool were casting their eye over ahead of the winter window.

The 20-year-old plies his trade for Sao Paulo and given his age, would represent a signing for the future as much as the present.

Sao Paulo chief, Rui Costa dos Santos, previously went on record to state his side are open to discussing Beraldo’s transfer to Europe.

“They (Rodrigo Nestor and Pablo Maia too) are boys with very good minds, who know that the moment will come [to leave]. We’ll always talk to the agent and the player,” he told GloboEsporte.

“We ended up renewing Beraldo’s contract until 2027. We will negotiate with each of them if the offer is good for everyone. But I have never faced pressure from these boys. Quite the opposite.”

Italian outlet TuttoJuve recently listed Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Championship leaders Leicester City as chasing Beraldo too.

However, according to an emphatic update from Fabrizio Romano, all clubs including Liverpool are primed to be blown away by PSG.

Beraldo bound for Paris after player green light

Taking to X the trusted reporter stated “Negotiations between Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo for Lucas Beraldo are progressing fast.”

What’s more, Romano declared Beraldo has “already said yes to PSG as [a] potential destination.”

There’s still work to be done on PSG’s end, with Romano noting an agreement is yet to be reached regarding the transfer fee.

Sao Paulo reportedly have their sights set on a package worth €25m including add-ons. Per Brazilian outlet Terra, PSG are fully prepared to offer more than €20m.

Even though there’s a slight discrepancy in the respective valuations of Beraldo, it stands to reason PSG won’t let a few million euros derail their move.

