Liverpool could be under threat from Arsenal and two more Prem sides for a star player

Liverpool reportedly believe they are being threatened by a trio of Premier League sides, including Arsenal, for the services of a soon-to-be free star of theirs.

The Reds are flying high at the top of the Premier League. In five games, they are yet to drop a point, and have scored 11 goals, while conceding just five.

But it is not all plain sailing for the Anfield outfit.

Central defender Ibrahima Konate has played almost every minute this term, and should he be taken out of that side, Liverpool might not be in as quite as strong a position.

The defender is out of contract at the end of the campaign, and has been turning down contract offers in favour of a move to Real Madrid – TEAMtalk is aware he’s their favoured centre-back option.

Bayern Munich also want the Frenchman, while TBRFootball reports the Reds ‘believe’ a number of rival Premier League sides are showing interest in Konate.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all said to present potential danger, with the defender’s intermediaries making it clear to them that Konate will be available.

Real Madrid still watching Konate after Saliba failure

In Spain, it’s believed to be an open secret that Konate is going to sign for Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano has recently given an update on that, stating: “Konate is out of contract in 2026. So there might be an opportunity, and Real Madrid are attentive. I can confirm that, then again, it’s still early to make decisions.”

He referred to Real’s pursuit of William Saliba, though that will now be over, with insider David Ornstein revealing he’s penned a new record deal at Arsenal.

Whether the Gunners would want to sign Konate given they still have Saliba, as well as Gabriel Magalhaes and Cristhian Mosquera, remains to be seen.

Konate and Saliba have played 10 times together for France. However, their defensive record is not quite what is to be expected.

In those 10 games, while they have won five and drawn two, they have conceded 12 goals, suggesting a partnership at the back is not quite what Arsenal need.

Liverpool round-up: Guehi could be gone

Liverpool’s chances of landing Marc Guehi after their summer near miss might have gone, as he’s said to have offered himself to Real Madrid for the summer, when he’ll be a free transfer.

The Reds were planning to revive their move for him after Crystal Palace pulled out late on deadline day.

Meanwhile, it’s believed Ryan Gravenberch will soon be offered a new contract by Liverpool.

And after assisting on Roma debut, a Reds return for Kostas Tsimikas is already being reported.

