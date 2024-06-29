The two reasons why Liverpool have put the sale of a wantaway star on ice have been revealed, though the buying club retain strong hope of securing a move much later in the window, according to reports.

A new era has dawned over Anfield with Dutchman Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager. The changing of the guard will inevitably benefit some players at Liverpool and hinder others.

One chronically underused star during the latter Klopp years was centre-half Sepp van den Berg.

The Dutch defender, 22, joined Liverpool all the way back in 2019, though has made just four senior appearances for the club after being loaned out four separate times.

Van den Berg’s latest loan spell came with one of Klopp’s former clubs – Mainz.

Van den Berg excelled with the German side, establishing himself as a regular starter and even scoring three league goals too.

The successful spell was enough to convince Van den Berg he must leave Anfield for the benefit of his career. That’s despite the arrival of Slot potentially offering him fresh hope of making the grade on Merseyside.

Back in early June Sky Germany were among those to confirm the defender had spoken to Liverpool and informed the club he wants out.

A return to Mainz on a permanent basis was in his thinking. Mainz are also open to a reunion and have been in contact with the Reds over Van den Berg’s permanent transfer on multiple occasions.

However, when recently speaking to Sky Germany, Mainz chief Christian Heidel revealed two reasons why Liverpool are blocking a sale for the time being.

Why Van den Berg isn’t going anywhere… yet

“It’s difficult, I can’t do that (complete the transfer). We’re waiting, we’ve been in contact with Liverpool several times,” said Heidel.

“When Liverpool starts (pre-season) training, there won’t be a central defender there because they’re all spread out at the European Championships and the Copa America and then they want to take a look and take their time.”

As mentioned, new boss Slot will be without several key centre-halves during the early stages of pre-season.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are with England, while Ibrahima Konate is away with France. With Joel Matip leaving as a free agent on June 30, Jarell Quansah is the last centre-back standing from Liverpool’s senior and established first-team options.

As such, Van den Berg looks to be in line to feature heavily for Liverpool in pre-season. Furthermore, new manager Slot is reportedly willing to give his fellow countryman a chance to shine and will not greenlight a sale before seeing him in action.

Mainz prepared to wait for Liverpool thumbs up

As such, Van den Berg’s sale is on the backburner for the time being, though there does appear to be genuine chances the move could heat up later in the window.

That would certainly be to Van den Berg’s liking given Heidel confirmed the defender would “really like” to re-sign for Mainz.

“Sepp has made it clear that he would really like to stay in Mainz,” Heidel added. “We would really like to keep him, now Liverpool have to play along too.

“We’re giving Liverpool the time and we’re taking the time.”

On the subject of how much a permanent move might cost, some outlets have stated Liverpool will demand €15m/£12.7m, while others have pointed to a loftier €23.5m/£20m valuation.

