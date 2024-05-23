Liverpool boosted as Feyenoord reach decision on allowing Arne Slot instant Anfield reunion

Liverpool have been boosted in pursuit of Arne Slot disciple Justin Bijlow, with Feyenoord willing to sell him for a much lower fee than Manchester United were quoted previously.

Slot has already been linked with a fair few Feyenoord players since and even before he was confirmed as the new Reds manager. The decision had seemingly confirmed weeks ago that he would become their new boss.

However, perhaps out of courtesy to Jurgen Klopp, the Reds waited until his last game had gone before announcing Slot’s arrival.

The likes of Feyenoord pair David Hancko and Lutsharel Geertruida had been linked with moves to join their former manager before.

But with the suggestion that goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could up sticks, a new stopper will be needed, and it seems Slot has one in mind.

According to De Telegraaf in the Netherlands, Liverpool have scouted Feyenoord man Bijlow.

It’s suggested he could be made available from just £10million.

That owes to the fact that Bijlow has had a few injury problems, and is under contract for just two more years, meaning the clock is ticking for a decent fee to be received.

Liverpool to pay less than Man Utd due to injuries

Manchester United were interested in the goalkeeper last summer, before they got Andre Onana, but were quoted £22million, and did not want to pay it.

That was after Bijlow had played 25 Eredivisie games the previous season, keeping 12 clean sheets.

But this term, wrist and calf injuries at different points in the season meant he was available for just 17 league games.

He still managed to shut opposing sides out in eight of those.

As such, while injury problems could be a concern, that means he’s a cheap option, and given he’s one Slot knows well from their time together at Feyenoord, he might well be the right man to come on board.

Arsenal want to snare Bijlow

However, Arsenal are also in the mix for Bijlow this summer.

The game of musical chairs in the goalkeeper position at the Emirates is to commence again soon. There has been a move either in or out in that position in each of the last three summer windows.

In 2021/22, Aaron Ramsdale joined and soon usurped Bernd Leno of the no.1 spot. As such, the following summer, the German moved to Fulham, where he has found a home.

The same cannot be said of Ramsdale at the Emirates, as last summer, David Raya came in and took his position, and almost a year on, it looks as if the Englishman will be consigned to leaving the club, just as Leno did when he overcame him.

Indeed, multiple reports have pointed to Ramsdale looking to up sticks and find a no.1 spot elsewhere. That seems to remain the case, and the Gunners are therefore looking at Bijlow to replace the 26-year-old.

