Bayern Munich are ‘very keen’ on signing Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, with a report detailing Vincent Kompany’s influence on the move along with the Reds’ replacement plans.

Alisson, 31, is arguably the leading goalkeeper playing the game right now and has established himself as a Liverpool great during his six-plus year stint at Anfield.

However, speculation over a money-spinning move to Saudi Arabia has swirled and per a fresh update from the Sun, a ‘shock transfer’ within Europe is also now possible.

German giant Bayern Munich were labelled ‘very keen’ to sign Alisson amid growing doubts over the long-term viability of Manuel Neuer. The veteran stopper is 38 years of age and one of 13 big names from the Bundesliga who are out of contract in 2025.

Bayern – at the behest of manager Vincent Kompany – are reportedly weighing up a move ‘possibly as early as the end of the season.’

Kompany was described as a ‘big fan’ of the Brazilian goalkeeper and would be the driving force behind Bayern’s ‘ambitious’ pursuit of Alisson.

Liverpool, meanwhile, would reportedly demand a ‘fortune’ before letting their superstar leave, though it was claimed they’re ‘braced’ for an exit. Alisson is contracted to 2027, meaning the Reds aren’t under any immediate pressure to sell.

Liverpool’s replacement plan; Alisson stance on leaving

The Reds made just two first-team signings over the summer – Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa.

Georgian goalkeeper Mamardashvili is viewed as Liverpool’s long-term successor to Alisson and is currently loaned back to Valencia. The 24-year-old will arrive on Merseyside next summer.

The Sun reaffirmed Mamardashvili has been signed to eventually replace Alisson, though precisely when the torch is passed remains to be seen.

Indeed, Alisson previously revealed that while he saw the logic in Liverpool safeguarding their future by signing Mamardashvili, he stressed he is perfectly content to remain with Liverpool for the long haul.

Alisson said in late-August: “I think it was a good idea, I knew about [Mamardashvili] before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think.

“They are doing the right thing in my point of view, but on my side, as long as I have my contract here and as long as I am happy here, the club is happy with me, my family is happy here, I will stay.”

One possible solution for Liverpool given Alisson is showing no signs of decline is to attempt to loan Mamardashvili out for a second season.

Of course, that scenario would hinge on the Georgian being prepared to accept another delay before becoming Liverpool’s No 1.

Salah confidence / Zubimendi on the move?

In other news, Liverpool reportedly expect to thrash out a contract extension with Mohamed Salah despite persistent speculation he’ll head to Saudi Arabia at season’s end.

Elsewhere, former Everton winger Arnaut Danjuma – currently on loan at Girona from Villarreal – has issued a come-and-get-me plea to Liverpool.

Speaking to ESPN Netherlands program De Voetbalkantine, Danjuma said: “As a player, you have to be ambitious and if a big club comes, you should always consider it. I don’t think there will be many people sitting at the table there who will say no to Liverpool.

“Feyenoord had shown a bit more interest in me [in 2023]. That was mainly when Slot was the coach there. I considered it at the time and spoke to Slot. I am a fan of his style of play and have a lot of confidence in him as a coach.”

Finally, Manchester City are emerging as a serious contender to snap up Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi in January.

Pep Guardiola’s side are seeking a replacement for Rodri whose season is over following knee surgery.

There are suggestions Zubimendi has regrets over not making the move to England over the summer, though Liverpool could re-enter the frame if a deal is there to be made.

