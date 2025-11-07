Liverpool are facing yet more heartache with Alexander Isak and his injury issues after a report revealed what Sweden are about to do with the frontman.

Isak became the most expensive signing in British football history over the summer, costing Liverpool £125m. Despite a slow start – he’s yet to score in the Premier League for his new club – there are no doubts the goals will begin to flow sooner rather than later.

However, there do appear to be lingering concerns over Isak’s fitness record. He does have a history of groin injuries and it’s a groin injury which has ruled him out of Liverpool’s last four matches.

News broke on Friday morning of Isak returning to full team training with the Reds. As such, Isak is in contention to make Liverpool’s squad for the crunch clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

However, Arne Slot has already shown he’ll not over-work Isak as he builds up his fitness after a heavily disrupted pre-season during which he went on strike at Newcastle.

Yet Liverpool’s best-laid plans could all be for naught according to the latest from The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele.

Steele is the outlet’s Merseyside correspondent and stated new Sweden boss, Graham Potter, is expected to call Isak up for the country’s two World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Slovenia in the upcoming international break.

Furthermore, Steele suggested that given the ties are must-win for Sweden who sit bottom of their group, and given former manager Jon Dahl Tomasson was sacked due to ‘not having a fit and firing Isak’ in his side, Potter will bite the bullet and feature the frontman heavily.

That will put Isak in increased danger of re-aggravating his groin problems and could lengthen the already painful amount of time it’s taking for Isak to settle at Anfield.

This is far from the ‘ideal scenario’ for Liverpool and it was suggested Potter may receive a call from Slot in the aftermath of Liverpool’s clash with City.

It was also stated Liverpool had a healthy relationship with former boss Tomasson, who was ‘thanked’ by Slot for his cautious approach to Isak’s playing time in the two international breaks earlier this season.

But with new man Potter now pulling the strings, Liverpool and Slot have work to do to build a new relationship and prevent their record buy from spending most of his debut season in the treatment room.

For the first and only time this season, Liverpool fans will be hoping Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres does the business in front of goal to alleviate the need to run Isak into the ground.

Latest Liverpool news – Salah picks Reds over Egypt / Guehi decides / City line-up

In other news, there’s rosier news on the club vs country front involving Mohamed Salah and Egypt.

AFCON is on the horizon, but Salah has already decided he wants to remain in Liverpool for their clashes with Inter Milan and Brighton in mid-December rather than report early for Egypt’s training camp and warm-up match with Nigeria.

Elsewhere, a trusted source has claimed that from what he’s hearing, Marc Guehi has ‘given his word’ he’s joining Liverpool next summer.

Finally, TEAMtalk has predicted the line-up Arne Slot will field in the crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday. There’s no room once again for Florian Wirtz.