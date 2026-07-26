Bradley Barcola to Liverpool could come with a big sacrifice

Liverpool will have to sacrifice one of their most prolific goalscorers if they’re to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, reports one journalist.

The Reds have moved through various options to replace departing superstar Mohamed Salah this summer. Yan Diomande and Barcola have been the main two, and with PSG and Real Madrid leading for the former, more energy has been placed on the latter.

It’s been revealed that Barcola doesn’t want to sign a new deal with PSG, with Fabrizio Romano stating the Frenchman is prioritising a move to Anfield.

But that needs for Liverpool to come to an agreement with the European giants, who are said to value Barcola at €150million (£128m).

As a result, Onze Mondial journalist Marc Mechenoua states they’ll ‘have to sell’ Cody Gakpo first.

The 50-goal Reds striker would indeed be one of the club’s most saleable assets, particularly amid links with Tottenham.

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Gakpo price known

It’s known that, were Liverpool to part company with Gakpo this summer, they’d be looking for between £60-70million for him.

That would be a good boost to the coffers in the club’s attempts to secure the services of Barcola.

What’s more, the Reds have already signed a new left-winger this summer, in Victor Munoz, so he could take Gakpo’s role if sold.

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey recently suggested the club should indeed consider that sale, knowing the financial benefits it would have.

He said: “I would consider selling Cody if a decent offer was on the table.

“When you’re coming in as a new manager, you have to cold-headedly look at your assets. He is an asset who holds significant market value that you could cash in on to fund your own vision.

“He has had a decent enough World Cup in terms of scoring and creating chances for Holland [the Netherlands], which keeps his profile high.

“But at club level for Liverpool, it hasn’t consistently looked great for him. So yes, you’d definitely have to consider a serious offer.”

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