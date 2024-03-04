Liverpool caught cold as Bayern Munich near huge coup with five-year offer to be accepted

Bayern Munich look to have beaten Liverpool to the punch

Bayern Munich have caught Liverpool napping, with a report claiming the German giants are primed to see a five-year contract offer accepted.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool are both entrenched in the race to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager. Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp will leave their respective posts at the end of the season. It’s been speculated Tuchel could be given his marching orders early if Bayern fail to advance past Lazio in the Champions League Round of 16.

At present, the signs point towards Liverpool being the ones to secure an agreement for Alonso.

TEAMtalk has learned a three-year contract offer is on the table and initial talks between the Reds and Alonso’s camp have been positive.

Furthermore, Sky Germany revealed Alonso has a ‘verbal promise’ with Bayer Leverkusen. The in-house agreement relates to Alonso having permission to leave the club THIS SUMMER if a suitable offer is lodged.

Sky Germany claimed that in the absence of a release clause, Liverpool must fork out a fee in the region of €15m-€25m to prise Alonso out of Leverkusen.

But while Liverpool look set to beat Bayern to Alonso, journalist Rudy Galetti claims it’s Bayern who’ll sink Liverpool when it comes to a key transfer target.

Klopp to be denied final transfer wish?

Back in October German reporter Florian Plettenberg confirmed Liverpool were sizing up Schalke sensation, Assan Ouedraogo.

The 17-year-old has burst onto the scene in the Bundesliga 2 this season and is a regular for Germany at Under-17 level.

Ouedraogo is a classy and powerful central midfielder and owing to his 6ft 4in height, has drawn early comparisons to Paul Pogba.

Pogba’s late-career decline and subsequent four-year ban for doping have left a stain on the Frenchman’s name.

However, it’s important to remember Pogba was among the world’s leading central midfielders during the early part of his career at Juventus and was a guaranteed starter for a hugely successful France side.

“Liverpool and especially Jurgen Klopp is monitoring the development of Assan Ouedraogo,” the Sky Deutschland reporter revealed in October.

“The 17 y/o versatile midfielder from Schalke has a release clause in 2024. Clubs from abroad have to pay around €20m (£17m).”

But according to Galetti on Monday, it’s Bayern Munich who’ll be the ones to snap up Ouedraogo.

Bayern nip in for German Pogba

Taking to X, Galetti stated: “Bayern are advancing in talks with Ouedraogo.

“The Schalke central midfielder – whose contract expires in 2027 – received a five-year proposal from Bayern and seems inclined to accept.

“RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are still interested in him, while no concrete move from Liverpool so far.”

Why Liverpool have not made their move was not made clear. It may be that the Reds no longer hold serious interest in the player.

Alternatively, the impending exit of Klopp – who Plettenberg suggested was the driving force behind Liverpool’s interest – could be a factor.

Nonetheless, unless Liverpool act quickly, it appears Ouedraogo will be heading to Munich.

