Liverpool are keen to bring in defensive reinforcements and Ajax star Jorrel Hato is on their radar, but they will face competition from Arsenal and two other elite clubs for him, TEAMtalk understands.

Arne Slot has admitted that a big summer lies ahead for Liverpool, with the club set to back the manager with new additions to help build on their successful season.

Mo Salah’s new contract with the Reds has been announced and Virgil van Dijk’s new deal will also be official soon. Keeping the duo has meant that Liverpool are in less of a panic to fill key areas.

However, Liverpool are keen to add options all over the pitch – particularly in defence – where they have been short at times this term due to injuries.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool have made contact with Ajax star Hato. His best position is as a left-back, but can also play at centre-back. His versatility is appealing to Slot, who wants more options in both positions.

We understand that Liverpool’s approach has caused panic at Arsenal, as they have been interested in signing the talented 19-year-old for two years.

With this in mind, we could potentially see the two Premier League big-guns go head-to-head for Hato this summer, but two elite European clubs are also in the race.

Liverpool explode into race for Jorrel Hato

Liverpool are firmly in the race for Hato, who has been superb for Ajax in the past two seasons and flourished under new head coach Francesco Farioli.

The dynamic defender has made 26 league appearances for the Dutch giants this term, helping his side to keep 12 clean sheets, while also notching two goals and six assists.

Arsenal have made moves for Hato previously and remain in contact with his agents. Sources state that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Hato and has serious desires to work with him.

We understand that Hato is likely to leave Ajax this summer as interest ramps up, but he won’t come cheap.

Our sources say that Hato’s price tag has risen in the past few months thanks to his excellent form and the level of interest. It will take a minimum of £40m to lure him from Amsterdam.

Along with Liverpool and Arsenal, both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been watching Hato and are admirers of his.

The LaLiga duo are focused on other targets at present and haven’t made the moves Liverpool and Arsenal have. That could change in the build up to the summer, but a switch to the Premier League is most likely for Hato as things stand.

