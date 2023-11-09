Liverpool centre-back discount rubbished as Euro manager tells Reds only way they sign star

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has told Liverpool the only way they can sign Goncalo Inacio is through paying his full release clause, pouring cold water on reports of a discount.

The Reds have been on the lookout for a top new centre-back asset for some time. That hunt was one they seemingly wanted to have completed in the summer, before they were forced to focus solely on the midfield.

That was as five midfielders left the club including starters Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, so Jurgen Klopp needed to replace them.

Before that, though, the Reds had eyes on strengthening at the back, with Micky van de Ven one potential option before he was snapped up by Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Since midfield recruitment was addressed in the summer, January represents a chance for Liverpool to get to work on adding to the backline.

Their no.1 option at the moment seems to be Sporting centre-back Inacio.

Reports linking him to the club have ramped up of late, with a recent update stating talks have begun between Liverpool and the Portuguese outfit.

In fact, that report states that while Inacio has a £52million release clause, the Reds have been told that can be reduced by 25 per cent for them if they agree to pay the rest of the fee in full.

That would put them in a stronger position than other interested sides, such as Tottenham, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Amorim tells Liverpool only way to sign Inacio

However, it seems Liverpool might be out of luck if they’re hoping to be given a helping hand in the pursuit over any other side.

That’s as Sporting manager Amorim has made it clear what needs to happen for Inacio to be sold.

“If they pay the release clause, he has to go, if they don’t, nobody will leave,” he said in a press conference, quoted by O Jogo.

With no mention of a discount, it would appear Liverpool will have to pay the full fee, the same as any other side.

Whether or not that is a hindrance for them remains to be seen.

It would obviously have been better for them if they’d gotten their noses in front from the off, but that’s not to say they’re not still in a good position.

If they are to pay the release clause, then there’s still a good chance Inacio ends up at Liverpool rather than any other club. Given Klopp is seemingly very keen to recruit a top-class centre-back, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that was to happen.

