Slot could be gifted a Klopp favourite - and Rashford could affect his chances

Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of a Premier League striker who might be more gettable than Alexander Isak thanks to the consequences of what might happen next for Marcus Rashford, according to the latest update.

Isak would be the top choice for Liverpool and virtually any other club looking to strengthen their strike force in the summer, but Newcastle United are standing firm and seem extremely unlikely to sell him, especially if they secure Champions League qualification. They are currently on course to do just that.

But the potential unavailability of Isak doesn’t mean Liverpool can just neglect their need for a new striker. Darwin Nunez has not lived up to expectations since his 2022 move from Benfica, with every impactful performance he produces seemingly separated by several more ineffective ones.

Thus, Liverpool are having to search for other targets they could bring in to replace Nunez. One option TEAMtalk learned was on their shortlist last month is Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa.

Watkins was the subject of an approach by Arsenal late in the January transfer window, but it might not have been his last chance at joining a title contender.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have now pivoted away from Isak and to Watkins, whose situation they are said to be ‘closely monitoring’.

Watkins has been usurped in Unai Emery’s pecking order recently by Marcus Rashford, who Villa have the option to buy from Manchester United after his loan spell.

The implication is that if Villa activate that option, Watkins may pursue a move away from the club – which could play into Liverpool’s hands.

Watkins has had long-term admirers at Anfield, including former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who called him a ‘really, really talented striker’ after he scored a hat trick against Liverpool in 2021.

Villa have Watkins under contract still until 2028.

Emery shares Watkins latest as Liverpool shortlist revealed

The bid Villa turned down from Arsenal for Watkins in January was worth around £60m.

At the age of 29, he is one of the older names on Liverpool’s shortlist, which we have revealed also includes Eintracht Frankfurt’s 22-year-old, Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool had plans to watch Ekitike for a second time this month during Eintracht’s Europa League clash with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week.

Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram, 27, has also been placed on Liverpool’s shortlist. Nunez, meanwhile, could leave for another Premier League club or move to the Saudi Pro League.

As for Rashford’s part in this sequence of events, Villa are yet to decide whether or not to sign him on a permanent basis.

Emery may have preferred Rashford in recent weeks, but said on Friday about Watkins: “It was my selection, tactically. We are adding more competition, more matches and we are hitting another level.

“Of course, Watkins is very, very important for us. He’s scoring goals for us, and last Saturday, his impact was fantastic. On Tuesday, it was difficult for him to read the match and show his power. But he worked, he is ready.

“I am so, so happy with him, and I want to win tomorrow. As players, they can be sad at not playing or angry at not playing – I prefer angry.”

