Liverpool are in a complicated chase for a Mexico star, while they are looking into the hijack of a deal Manchester United are interested in completing.

The Reds are in a period of transition, with Andoni Iraola taking the reins from Arne Slot. The Spaniard has put his stamp on the side by signing a winger from his home nation, Victor Munoz, after the already agreed signing of French defender Jeremy Jacquet.

The new boss has a lot of other players on the radar, too.

Liverpool in complicated Mora chase

One of them is teenage Mexico star Gilberto Mora, who featured in four of five World Cup games.

But Liverpool and any other interested side are hamstrung in that Mora is currently 17 and can’t make an international transfer until he turns 18.

Insider Pete O’Rourke said: “It won’t just be Liverpool who are interested in Mora, you’ve probably got all of Europe’s big guns who would be interested in the Mexican prodigy.

“Liverpool are one of those clubs who’ve registered an interest in Mora, keeping tabs on Mora.

“Obviously, it’s a bit complicated because he can’t go anywhere just yet he’s still only 17 so he would have to wait until he’s 18 before making that move across to Europe.

“He recently signed a new deal with Tijuana as well, so that complicates things because his contract there is now set to run until 2029.

“Real Madrid are interested in him, you’ve got Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich.

“It’s going to be an open race for Mora, and because he’s so highly rated and one of the best young players in world football right now, you’ll have all the biggest clubs in the world trying to sign him.”

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Reds want Man Utd target Kone

Elsewhere, Liverpool have previously been interested in signing Manu Kone, but of late he’s seemed to be high on Manchester United’s list.

But it’s believed the Reds are ready to go back in for the French midfielder.

It’s suggested Kone’s development in Italy with Roma has piqued their interest.

Which of Liverpool and United are currently best placed remains to be seen.

Liverpool want Salah’s international team-mate

And Liverpool are said to be keen on Mohamed Salah’s international team-mate Haissem Hassan.

Multiple outlets have suggested the Reds are keeping an eye on the right-winger, who assisted once in the World Cup for Egypt.

Talks are said to be underway with Real Oviedo in regards to the 24-year-old winger.

Hassan has a €12million (£10.2m) release clause, though Liverpool are expected to look for a transfer below that. Celtic are believed to have had a lower bid rejected, though.

READ MORE: Shock new Mohamed Salah suitor emerges as Liverpool legend weighs up multiple options