Liverpool and Chelsea are both big admirers of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and new reports suggest he could be available for a cut-price fee this summer.

Liverpool are keen to sign a new centre-back who can replace Virgil van Dijk in the long-term. There is also uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate, whose contract expires in 2026.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Konate and could swoop for him this summer if Arne Slot’s side fail to tie him down to an extension before then.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, meanwhile, wants more defensive options next term and Guehi has been heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has told TBR Football that Guehi is ‘expected to leave’ Palace this summer and a bid of £40m could be enough to sign him.

A £40m sale would be a dramatic decrease on the Eagles’ previous demands of £70m, which they demanded last summer as Newcastle tried to lure him from Selhurst Park.

The report states that Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle are Guehi’s main three suitors, while Juventus and Bayern Munich are also keen. Palace, for their part, want to keep club captain Guehi but with his contract expiring in 2026 they could be forced into selling him.

Oliver Glasner’s side have had an excellent season and booked a place in the FA Cup final by beating Aston Villa 3-0 at Wembley. Guehi will hope to leave Palace after helping his side to win their first ever major trophy.

READ MORE: Chelsea offer bumper pay-day to electric 17 G/A winger with transfer talks ON

Liverpool, Chelsea competing for TWO centre-backs

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported on April 1st that Guehi is the most likely player to leave Palace this summer.

There is interest in several Eagles stars, with Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta also being looked at by top sides.

Palace plan to back Glasner in the transfer window this summer but as there is currently no indication that Guehi will pen a contract extension they are at serious risk of losing him.

The 24-year-old England international has played in all but two of Palace’s Premier League games this season, scoring three goals and helping his side to keep nine clean sheets.

Guehi still has room for improvement but already has the quality to play in a top side who are consistently fighting for trophies.

Interestingly, however, Guehi isn’t the only centre-back Liverpool and Chelsea are competing to sign.

As Fletcher reported for TEAMtalk on April 18th, the Premier League duo are both very keen on Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, who is also a target for Real Madrid.

We understand that Chelsea are confident of beating the competition to Huijsen. They are unlikely to sign both him and Guehi, so signing Huijsen could actually leave the path clear for Liverpool and Newcastle to fight it out for the Palace skipper.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 most expensive Liverpool sales of all time that make mockery of free Alexander-Arnold exit

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Liverpool plotting spectacular hijack of £50m Man Utd target as Slot looks to outwit Amorim

🔴 Liverpool warned they’ll miss transfer-listed star ‘immensely’ as pundit launches strong defence

🔴 Final Alexander-Arnold decision ‘done and dusted’ as Liverpool, Real Madrid learn their fate

Liverpool quiz: Two clubs before