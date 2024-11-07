Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly ‘taken a step forward’ in the race to sign Florian Wirtz, who is also a target for Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in Europe and he could be on the move next year.

Wirtz, 21, helped Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen lift the Bundesliga title last season by notching 11 goals and 12 assists in the league, before he shone at Euro 2024 for Germany.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool and Chelsea have accelerated their pursuits of Wirtz. It’s claimed that the two Premier League sides have made contact with the youngster’s agents, to ‘position themselves’ for a move next summer.

The report claims Wirtz could cost over £100million and Man City are also keeping a close watch on his situation. He is under contract until 2027 and therefore, Leverkusen are in a strong negotiating position.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Wirtz and with Leverkusen boss Alonso potentially heading there next season, he could follow his manager to the Bernabeu.

Fichajes suggest that Liverpool and Chelsea are at the front of the queue for his signature but whether they’re willing to match his price tag of over £100m remains to be seen.

Man City still favourites to sign Wirtz – sources

While Liverpool and Chelsea are no doubt big admirers of Wirtz and have made contact with his representatives, sources close to the situation have informed TEAMtalk that Man City and Bayern Munich have shown the most concrete interest in him to date.

We understand that Man City are the most likely side to stump up a fee in the region of £100m for Wirtz next summer.

The Premier League champions are scouring the market for potential replacements for Kevin de Bruyne, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has interest from MLS and the Saudi Pro League.

Pep Guardiola is known to be a big admirer of Wirtz and is keen to unite with him at the Etihad. Bayern Munich can’t be discounted from the race though and Wirtz has been made a top target by Vincent Kompany.

Earlier this year, Wirtz said he was having a “great time” at Leverkusen but didn’t want to talk about his future ahead of Euro 2024.

In February, his father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, said: “Florian has a contract in Leverkusen until 2027. That is roughly how long he will stay at Leverkusen. There’s no answer what will happen when. We should wait for the next two years and then we’ll see what happens.”

Moreover, reports in Germany suggested Leverkusen are trying to extend Wirtz’s deal and if he does go, they want to keep him until 2026 at the least.

Whether they can hold onto him for that long remains to be seen.

Liverpool round-up: Major contract update / Quenda interest revealed

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen to tie Luis Diaz down to a new contract off the back of his rich run of form for the Reds under Arne Slot, while a new contract for Ibrahima Konate is close to being announced.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who said: “I will not be surprised to see Liverpool, after Ibrahima Konate – who will be the next one to renew his contract – negotiate a new deal also with Diaz. Liverpool want to try to make a new deal happen with Lucho, so let’s see what’s going to happen.”

There is still uncertainty surrounding three players who are out of contract next summer: Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

TEAMtalk sources say it is likely Salah will leave on a free transfer for a club in Saudi Arabia, while Van Dijk could sign a two-year extension soon.

Alexander-Arnold, however, is yet to decide on his future despite Liverpool being willing to make him one of the club’s best-paid players.

Real Madrid are huge admirers of the England star and have made him their top target to replace veteran Dani Carvajal, who is sidelined with a serious knee injury.

In other news, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda, but will face competition for his signature.

Ruben Amorim is keen on a reunion with Quenda at Manchester United, while Arsenal, Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus are also interested in him.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal have approached Quenda’s agents in recent days to gauge his interest in a potential move to the Emirates.

