Liverpool ‘closely monitoring’ PSG ace who moved in €50m summer deal

Liverpool hold interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue, it has been revealed.

Reports suggest Liverpool are ‘long-term admirers’ of Doue, dating back to his time at Rennes. Liverpool watched on as the left winger – who can also play on the right flank or at centre-forward – joined PSG in a major €50million (£41.6m / $52.1m) deal over the summer.

However, Doue’s first few months in the French capital have not gone to plan. He has yet to score for PSG and has only registered one assist in 12 games so far.

Only three of Doue’s 12 appearances have lasted an hour or more, as he faces fierce competition for places from the likes of Bradley Barcola, Lee Kang-in, Ousmane Dembele and Marcos Asensio.

As per Anfield Watch, the player is ‘unhappy’ with his lack of starts under PSG boss Luis Enrique. This has in turn kickstarted rumours of an early move away from the Parc des Princes.

It is claimed that Liverpool are ‘closely monitoring’ Doue’s situation, believing there may be a future opportunity to bring him to the Premier League.

The France Olympics star is ‘highly regarded’ by Liverpool scouts after impressing during his previous spell with Rennes.

The deal is described as a ‘difficult’ one for Liverpool to complete, given the fact Doue only recently arrived at PSG and how much he cost the Ligue 1 giants.

But Reds fans have been told to ‘keep a close eye’ on the 19-year-old as Liverpool could make contact for him in summer 2025 if his PSG situation worsens.

Liverpool are not the first big Premier League team to be linked with Doue. Sources have previously confirmed to TEAMtalk that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the starlet, while Manchester United have also been named as ‘firm admirers’ in the past.

It is unlikely that Doue will arrive in England during the January transfer window, though the summer is a different matter entirely.

Liverpool transfers: Interest confirmed; Fulham rumour

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool are tracking Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez as a future target.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have put Kerkez at the top of their wish list as they look to move on from Andy Robertson at left-back.

United are keeping tabs on Kerkez too, though.

Joachim Andersen is another Prem defender Liverpool are thought to be monitoring.

A report has claimed both Liverpool and Tottenham are weighing up moves for the centre-back.

That is despite him only recently swapping Crystal Palace for Fulham in a £30m transfer.

