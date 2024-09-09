Liverpool coasting to Salah replacement, with star ready to ditch Euro giants for free, as England beckons

Liverpool could be handed a simple replacement for Mohamed Salah, as Leroy Sane is reportedly ‘very interested’ in taking his place, and will leave Bayern Munich for nothing in order to do so.

Salah recently stated after a Liverpool win that this season is his last on Merseyside. If he is to leave, he’ll do so as a legend, after eight seasons and north of 300 goal contributions.

But that he stated this season is his last was simply as, currently, it is.

His contract is up at the end of the campaign, though that does not mean he won’t renew, and he has not yet stated that is the case.

But Liverpool will know there is a chance this is the last they see of Salah, with Saudi Arabian sides plotting huge offers to lure him to the Middle East.

And if that is the case, they will be making contingency plans.

A host of wingers have been linked with the Reds since Salah was first offered a route to Saudi Arabia in 2023.

And while Federico Chiesa has since joined, and could potentially fill that gap – though it is very early days in his Reds career – another option may have fallen into Liverpool’s lap.

Sane wants Liverpool move

Indeed, Bayern Munich winger Sane, who the Anfield outfit have reportedly had an interest in previously, is said to be keen on the move himself.

According to Todo Fichajes, the winger ‘is very interested’ in leading the ‘new Liverpool’.

It’s said one of the reasons for that is that he wants another go in England, having previously represented Manchester City.

But Liverpool is not the only place Sane has eyes on, with Saudi Arabia another potential option.

Sane would come free of charge

If he is to opt for Liverpool, it would be an absolute bargain deal.

The Reds would not have to pay a penny in transfer fees at present, with Sane out of contract at the end of the season, and reports suggesting he will not renew.

Getting a player who has starred at one of the world’s biggest clubs over the past few years for nothing would be a great piece of business.

That is particularly true given they’d be able to replace one of modern football’s very best attackers, which should be an expensive task, but may not be such.

