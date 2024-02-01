Liverpool come to major decision on Salah, Van Dijk futures as club prepares for massive summer upheaval

Liverpool are said to have come to a major decision on the futures of their top two stars, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, as the club prepare for a major summer upheaval.

The Reds are set for their biggest summer in almost a decade as they prepare for legendary boss Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff after the German’s decision to step down from his role at the end of the current campaign.

Klopp announced last week that he would be walking away from Liverpool, saying: “I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

Klopp’s imminent exit sparked rumours straight away concerning the futures of both Salah and Van Dijk.

Salah is currently recovering from a muscle injury suffered on AFCON duty with Egypt, and Football Insider has revealed that there is interest in the forward from Saudi Pro League sides.

Indeed, they are expected to ‘push hard’ to try and land the Reds talisman in the summer.

IN FOCUS: Eight of Jurgen Klopp’s biggest transfer regrets during his time at Liverpool: Keita, Bellingham and more…

Van Dijk backtracks on future comments

As for Van Dijk, the Dutchman recently stated that quotes about him being worried about his future at Anfield were taken out of context.

He said: “To be 100% clear, I’m fully committed to the club. I love the club, I love the fans, it is fully taken out of context.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about I, it’s about us and nothing has changed.”

In terms of exactly where Liverpool stand on two of their most valuable assets, Football Insider adds that the Liverpool board are adamant on keeping both players, ‘despite their ages’.

They add that ‘any new manager is likely to want to keep the core of the squad together for at least one more year’.

That will certainly come as great news to Liverpool fans still reeling from Klopp’s announcement, as the German looks to go out on a high with the club remaining in the hunt for four trophies this season.

The Anfield outfit are currently five points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race, although Pep Guardiola’s men do have a game in hand.

Liverpool will also face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final late this month, having crushed them 4-1 in the league on Wednesday night. A date with Watford or Southampton awaits in the FA Cup, along with a Europa League last-16 tie.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano explains why incredible Liverpool plan to bring back icon failed as West Ham move explodes into life