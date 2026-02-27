Liverpool COMPLETE out-of-window winger transfer with fee confirmed

The ultimate source on all things Liverpool has confirmed Liverpool have sealed the sale of a winger, though the Reds made sure to cover their backs with the finer details of the move already emerging.

The English winter window may well have closed, though clubs in certain countries can still sign players while their own windows remain open.

One such country is Norway, with their winter window remaining open all the way until March 27.

And according to a conclusive update from The Times’ Paul Joyce – arguably the most respected source for Liverpool news – a permanent sale has now been finalised.

Taking to X, Joyce revealed 19-year-old Liverpool winger, Trent Kone-Doherty, has joined Norwegian side Molde.

The transfer fee they’ll receive is €750,000 / £658,000, though the Reds did make sure to cover their backs and insert two crucial clauses into the agreement.

“Liverpool winger Trent Kone-Doherty, 19, has joined Norwegian side Molde in a €750,000 deal subject to international clearance,” wrote Joyce.

“A buy-back clause as well a sell-on clause has been negotiated into the deal.”

Molde were crowned Norwegian champions as recently as 2022, though finished a disappointing 10th out of 16 last term.

Kone-Doherty cost Liverpool £150,000 when bought from Derry City back in 2022. As such, the Reds have made a small but handy profit on the Republic of Ireland youth international who made just two first-team appearances at Anfield.

The move was subsequently confirmed on Liverpool’s official website, with a club statement reading: “The winger joins the Norwegian top-flight side after almost four years with the Reds.

“He arrived at the LFC Academy during the summer of 2022 and featured regularly at U18, U19 and most recently U21 level.

“Kone-Doherty also made two senior appearances, debuting as a substitute at Plymouth Argyle in the Emirates FA Cup in February 2025 and then coming off the bench against Crystal Palace last October.

“Everyone at LFC wishes Trent the best of luck in his future career.”

