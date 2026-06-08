Liverpool have been backed to ‘complete’ as many as ‘seven new signings’ in this summer’s transfer window, with Andoni Iraola having ‘major issues’.

Last week, the Reds confirmed the appointment of new head coach Iraola to replace Arne Slot, with the former Bournemouth boss penning a two-year contract.

And Iraola has a massive job on his hands after Liverpool’s poor defence of their 20th Premier League title, with more player exits expected after Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.

We have reported that Liverpool could sanction a swap deal involving an underperforming player to land RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, who has been mooted as their leading target to replace Salah.

Liverpool arguably need two wingers this summer, but it has been reported that they will target upgrades in other positions, including right-back, centre-back and centre midfield.

And Football Insider are reporting that the Reds should ‘complete seven new signings’ because Iraola has ‘some major issues’ in need of fixing ‘immediately ahead of next season.

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Liverpool transfer: Alisson Becker ‘could be the next big name to go’ after Mo Salah and Andy Robertson

As alluded to above, Liverpool’s summer business will also be fuelled by player exits, with Football Insider also reporting that Alisson could leave this summer.

Alisson has recently had a move to Serie A giants Juventus blocked by Liverpool chiefs, but we have reported that the player is due for talks with the Anfield hierarchy over his future.

And a source for Football Insider has broken down why they feel that Iraola and Liverpool need a lot of signings to sort their “major issues”.

A source for Football Insider said: “Iraola is going to face some major issues immediately.

“We were expecting his arrival to be announced, so he will already have assessed his squad, and he will know there are problems there.

“I would say there are probably six or seven positions with players already in need of replacing.

“Look through the team one by one: Alisson could be leaving, we know Robertson and Konate are going, Van Dijk is 34 and ageing now, and they need a right-back.

“Further up the pitch, Salah has gone, and Ekitike is out until next year with this injury, so there’s another two players needing to be replaced.

“Already, that’s multiple key positions that need dealing with, and the manager will know that better than anybody, he will be prepared.

“It’s now about whether he will get that backing, and I expect he will, to make the changes that need to be made.

“Ultimately, the goal for Iraola at Liverpool is going to be to make them successful again, but to do that, he’s going to need a lot of support.”

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