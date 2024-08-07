Liverpool in ‘concrete’ move for ‘outstanding’ striker as Hughes eyes follow-up to Zubimendi deal

Richard Hughes’ transfer plans at Liverpool appear to have exploded into life, as the sporting director is reportedly eyeing Maximilian Beier alongside Martin Zubimendi.

Earlier on Wednesday, trusted reporter Paul Joyce confirmed that Liverpool are interested in Real Sociedad star Zubimendi as they try to strengthen their midfield ranks. That comes after David Ornstein revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool are looking to make a new No 6 their first big summer arrival, with options from abroad mainly being considered.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Zubimendi and the Gunners have previously held talks over a possible move. While Arsenal were unable to convince the Spaniard to leave Sociedad, Liverpool feel they are in a strong position to strike an agreement with both Sociedad and the player himself.

Zubimendi will not be as expensive to sign as other top defensive midfielders, as he has a €60million (£51.5m) release clause in his Sociedad contract.

While Zubimendi could be the first new player to arrive at Anfield this summer, Hughes is already spying other stars who can bolster Arne Slot’s squad further.

According to reports in the German press, Liverpool hold ‘concrete interest’ in ‘outstanding’ Hoffenheim ace Beier and have made an approach for his services.

Borussia Dortmund are currently at the front of the queue for the centre-forward, having set their sights on him as a replacement for new West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug, but Liverpool have burst into the transfer race.

Liverpool are ‘vying’ with Dortmund for Beier’s capture and could soon enter formal talks with both the player’s agent and Hoffenheim.

Liverpool transfers: Beier could follow Zubimendi

Beier has had a great year, having notched 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga games last season and also forced his way into the German national team setup. The 21-year-old’s fantastic form has also seen him emerge on the radars of several big clubs, with Manchester United linked before Liverpool and Dortmund moved into pole position.

Beier is not yet a huge name, but it would still be an exciting transfer for Liverpool to complete. Due to the German’s age, he still has plenty of time to emerge into an elite star, and his goalscoring record and sublime pace are both impressive.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool will try to sign another centre-back this summer, which could follow the arrivals of Zubimendi and Beier. Liverpool also hold strong interest in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, though that deal will be tough to finalise.

