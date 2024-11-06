Liverpool manager Arne Slot has scoffed at suggestions that Mo Salah is irreplaceable were he to leave Anfield after a report said the Reds had shortened their list of would-be replacements to just two names and amid claims a new European giant are now pushing for the Egyptian’s signature.

Salah has scored a stunning 220 goals across 365 appearances for Liverpool since a £36.9m move from Roma in the summer of 2017, while also closing in on another 100 assists for teammates after his double in Tuesday night’s win over Bayer Leverkusen took him up to 98 overall. After the game, Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie labelled Salah ‘irreplaceable’ and insisted the Reds must do all in their power to convince the 32-year-old to pen fresh terms.

That deal is due to expire in just over seven months’ time, while Salah is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choice from January 1 – just 56 days from now.

However, Slot is paying little attention to what is being written and said about his star man, instead making clear his only focus was on the player’s performances here and now, though admitting his desire for him to stay.

“Is Salah irreplaceable? That’s not what I think about at the moment,” Slot told TNT Sport Brazil. “The only thing that I think about is that he’s so important for us scores important goals, works hard for the team and I’m hoping that he can enjoy that feeling (scoring at Anfield) many, many, many more times – especially if I’m here.

“But even if I’m not here I’m still hoping for him that he can do this many more times. He’s been incredible for Liverpool for the past six, seven, eight years.

“I don’t know exactly how long he’s been here, and he’s been incredible for us this season. I hope he can continue doing this for the rest of the season and maybe longer to come. But that’s something up to him and the club to find the idea about the future.”

However, with the player’s future seemingly hanging by a thread, Liverpool are reported to have drawn up a two-man list of would-be successors, with Fichajes claiming Bournemouth’s and Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford are now the leading names at the top of their wishlist.

Liverpool hunting deal for Mbeumo as Euro giant chases Salah

Signing either player would cost Liverpool around £40m to £50m, making neither deal cheap, though given the standing of both players right now is probably about the going rate.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Liverpool are actually leaning more towards Mbeumo and believe the Brentford star represents a realistic target given his deal at the Gtech Community Stadium is due to expire in summer 2026. As a result, the Bees could well be forced into his sale come next summer if the Cameroon international does not agree an extension.

While we can reveal Liverpool scouts are watching the 25-year-old extensively, Brentford are well aware of their growing interest in their forward – who has eight goals from 12 appearances this season – and having placed a £60m price tag on his head were any side to come calling in the January window.

As for Salah, he recently dropped a cryptic hint about his future with an Instagram post, which stated: “Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there is only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want.

“Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

In terms of where he might end up, Salah remains on the wanted list of Saudi side Al-Ittihad and they remain focused on prising the player to the Middle East at the season’s end, where they are likely to treble his current £350,000 a week salary.

That is not something Liverpool can compete, though, and would hope their ability to challenge for top honours will convince the player there is enough reasons to stay.

Meanwhile, reports in Spain on Tuesday suggested Barcelona were ready to throw their hat into the ring for Salah, bringing an end to what has been described as a ‘four-year transfer mission for his signature’.

